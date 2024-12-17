Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode saw Goku and his team venture into the Second Demon Realm, facing various threats, including the Military Police and a Kraken that nearly destroyed their ship and took their Dragon Ball.

More about the planet where the Namekians once lived was revealed, and a tie to Dragon Ball Super was also made in Shin’s explanation of how the Glind race escaped. Don’t miss Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 11 to find out what happens next, and keep reading to discover the release details.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 11 is set to release on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 11:40 pm JST. International viewers can watch the episode the same day, with a release time of approximately 2:40 pm GMT / 7:40 am PT / 10:40 am ET, though exact times may vary by region.

In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on Fuji TV. For global audiences, the English-subtitled version will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Both platforms require a subscription, with Crunchyroll offering a simulcast for international viewers to watch Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 11.

Expected plot in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 11

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 11 will be titled Legend, as per the title preview. The episode will likely follow Goku’s team as they navigate the Second Demon Realm and uncover secrets about Neva’s intentions. Vegeta may face Tamagami Number Two in battle, potentially advancing their quest for Dragon Balls.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Arinsu, reeling from Majin Kuu’s failure, could devise a new strategy to counter Goku’s growing strength. Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 11 may explore Neva’s connection to the Namekian past, adding some context to the Nameks’ link with the Demon Realm’s origins.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 10 recap

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 10, titled Ocean, begins with Majin Kuu battling the First World Tamagami but losing and retreating, frustrating Arinsu. Goku’s group enters the Second Demon Realm via the Warp Lord, facing attacks from the Gendarmerie and an underwater kraken. Though their ship is destroyed, Panzy secures their Dragon Ball.

Meanwhile, Vegeta’s group also arrives, joining forces with Goku’s team at the Nameks’ ancestral home. Shin shares the tragic history of the Glind, their extinction, and the origins of the Demon Realm, before Neva confronts them in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 10.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates from the Dragon Ball DAIMA anime and others from the animeverse.

Advertisement

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.