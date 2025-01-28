Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 16: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode, ‘Third Eye,’ saw Goku’s group initially struggle against Gomah’s Gendarmerie, though they eventually managed to overcome them after regrouping. Gomah spotted Hybis’ belt buckle on his video feed and recognized it as the Third Eye, an artifact once wielded by Dabura’s father Abura before being stolen and hidden in the Third Demon World.

At Gomah’s palace, a demon woman tricked Hybis into trading the artifact for her hat. Goku’s group was pinned down by tanks until Kadan’s forced arrive to assist. Meanwhile, Arinsu states that her plan is working with a cryptic smile.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 16 is expected to depict Goku’s group continuing their battle against Gomah’s forces in the First Demon Realm. The battle will likely see the Gendarmerie Force make a stand against them as well.

Given the titled, Degesu will likely be playing a central role as well. He may be seen holding baby Dende hostage, creating a moral and tactical dilemma for Goku’s party. More about Arinsu’s plan should also be revealed in the upcoming episode.

Titled ‘Degesu,’ Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 16 will be released on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. International viewers can watch the episode on the same day, with release times around 2:40 pm GMT / 7:40 am PT / 10:40 am ET, though these may vary by region.

In Japan, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 16 will air on Fuji TV. Globally, the English-subtitled version will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix, both requiring a subscription, with Crunchyroll offering a simulcast for international audiences.

