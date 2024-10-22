Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 16 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Mest’s destruction of the final orb released Aldoron, the Wood Dragon God, throwing the town of Drasil into turmoil in the last episode of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. The White Wizard, who initially savored her expected power, quickly discovers that Selene, the Moon Dragon God, has deceived her as Aldoron’s true essence is revealed.

Amidst the chaos, Natsu came face to face with God Seed Wolfen, who reads his mind and turns into Zeref. Don’t miss Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 16 to find out what happens next in the ongoing battles, and get the release date and more details here.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 16 release date and where to stream

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 16 is set to premiere on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 5:30 PM JST, as per the official anime schedule. It will be broadcast on several Japanese networks, including TV Tokyo and TV Osaka, with broadcast times differing across the country.

For international audiences, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 16 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. Please keep in mind that a subscription is required to access the episode on the first three streaming services.

Expected plot in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 16

As per the title preview, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 16 will be titled ‘God Seeds.’ Given the title, the episode’s focus will likely shift to the ongoing battle between the Fairy Tail members and the God Seeds, including the powerful Wood Dragon God, Aldoron.

The aftermath of the White Wizard’s realization of her manipulation by Selene will likely see further tension, and fans can expect Selene’s hidden motives to come to light. Natsu’s encounter with Wolfen, who reads his memories and transforms into Zeref, will also be further explored in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 16.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 15 recap

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 15, titled ‘The Howling Earth,’ sees Aldoron awaken, causing the towns of Drasil to crumble. In Right Hand Town, Lucy’s group witnesses the destruction, and an old woman reveals that the townsfolk, who transform into plants, have always been part of Aldoron.

It becomes clear that destroying the five orbs restored the Wood Dragon God rather than defeating him. The townspeople offer themselves as the earth swallows more of the town, forcing Lucy’s group to seek shelter.

The White Wizard, who had sought to gain Aldoron’s power, realizes she has been deceived by Selene. Meanwhile, Natsu and Wendy arrive in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 15, separating the White Wizard from Touka using Wendy’s magic.

Natsu resolves to fight Aldoron, leaving Wendy to escort the unconscious duo to safety. A Guiltina Magic Council fleet arrives to attack Aldoron but is easily destroyed by rapidly sprouting trees. Natsu attempts to fight Aldoron but faces a powerful opponent, God Seed Wolfen.

