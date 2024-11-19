Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 20 Release Date, Where To Stream, Plot Spoilers And More

The last episode of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest began with a playful prank, though the episode’s lighthearted tone quickly shifted when the White Wizard revealed the looming danger threatening Elentear. With Natsu’s team now in Edolas and stripped of their magic, fans can only wonder how they will proceed with their quest.

Don’t miss Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 20 as it releases. Discover when the episode is out, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last episode’s events.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 20 release date and where to stream

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 20 will be out on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST, according to the anime's official timetable. It will be broadcast on various networks in Japan, including TV Tokyo and TV Osaka, with different airing times across the country.

Internationally, fans can stream Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 20 on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Access to the episode on the first three mentioned platforms requires a subscription.

Brief plot spoilers in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 20

As per the title preview at the end of the last episode, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 20 will be titled ‘Selene, the Moon Dragon God.’ The episode will explore Natsu’s group learning about Selene’s ability to travel dimensions and Elentear’s unstable magic.

Touka will reveal her origins as an Exceed from Elentear as well, explaining how the White Wizard used her body to travel to Earthland, albeit with chaotic results. As they search for the White Wizard in Edolas with Fairy Tail’s help, they will learn that Selene poses an existential threat to Elentear in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 20.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 19 recap

Titled Aqua Aera, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 19 begins with a humorous scene at Aldo-no-Yu Bath, where Brandish shrinks Lucy and the other Fairy Tail girls for fun. The shrunken team enjoys the bath until they realize Brandish has left them miniature, which leads to comical encounters.

Natsu and Happy discover Lucy and help locate Brandish, who restores them to normal size before continuing her quest for Aquarius’s key. Later, the mood shifts as the White Wizard awakens, declaring that Elentear is in danger.

Her cryptic words reveal that Elentear has been "swallowed by the moon." Attempting to teleport Natsu’s team to Elentear, the spell lands them in Edolas in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 19.

The team reunites with old allies, including Lucy Ashley and her daughter, Nasha, and learns surprising details about their counterparts. They visit Mystogan, who explains Elentear's ties to the Moon Dragon God, Selene, an immensely powerful being surpassing Anima.

