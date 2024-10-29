Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 17 Release Date, Where To Stream, Plot Spoilers And More

Natsu’s confrontation with the God Seed Wolfen continued as the God Seed changed into Zeref, something Natsu had planned for. Natsu’s clever strategy activated a curse that endangered Aldoron in the last episode of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest.

Concurrently, Metro, Gears, and Doom appeared in multiple towns, igniting fierce clashes with Fairy Tail members. Wendy and her teammates battled against Doom’s deadly spores, eventually bringing it down and weakening Aldoron.

Don’t miss Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 17 to find out how this helps Natsu in his battle. Keep reading to discover the release date, the expected plot and more details.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 17 release date and where to stream

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 17 is set to release on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST, according to the official timetable. Viewers in Japan can catch it on networks like TV Tokyo and TV Osaka, though air times may vary by region.

Internationally, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 17 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. Keep in mind that a subscription is necessary to access the first three streaming services.

Brief plot spoilers in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 17

According to the title preview, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 17 will be titled ‘Strength To Live,’ mirroring Chapter 57 of the manga. The episode will see Lucy and her team continue battling Metro's resilient wooden golems.

Lucy will successfully take one down using the Aquarius x Scorpio Star Dress but exhaust her magic. Gray and Juvia will confront Metro directly, who embodies Aldoron’s power. During the fight, Juvia will be absorbed into Metro, forcing Gray to carefully strategize to avoid harming her.

The God Seed will challenge Gray's resolve, asking if Juvia is his strength. Gray will confirm that she is, causing Juvia to unexpectedly injure Metro from within. This likely will set up a chance for their victory.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 16 recap

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 16, titled God Seeds, begins as Natsu confronts Wolfen, who assumes Zeref's form. Natsu cleverly exploits Wolfen's connection to Aldoron, triggering a death curse that begins to damage the God Seed’s sprouts.

Desperate to save Aldoron, Wolfen retreats, leaving Natsu frustrated. Meanwhile, the remaining Fairy Tail members face other God Seeds. Metro confronts Lucy’s team, summoning resilient wooden golems, while Gears challenges Jellal, and Doom confronts Wendy's group.

Doom unleashes a deadly spore attack on Carla in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 16, which cannot be dispelled by magic, leaving her on a countdown to death. Wendy empowers her allies, allowing them to fight back effectively.

Nab clears Doom's spores while other mages join forces to weaken him. Eventually, they overwhelm Doom with combined magic, rescuing Carla just in time. Elsewhere, Aldoron, weakened by Doom’s defeat, has his magic begin to falter, which Natsu takes note of.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.