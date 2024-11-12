Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 19 Begins Moon Dragon God Arc; Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest saw the Fairy Tail guild face one of their most challenging battles as Natsu and Gajeel took on the Wood Dragon God, Aldoron. Natsu fights against the intimidating God Seed, while a giant-sized Gajeel faces Aldoron’s main body.

After Aldoron’s defeat, the guild celebrated sealing another Dragon God, though their victory is short-lived, as the dark guild Diabolos sets its sights on Selene, the Moon Dragon God. Don’t miss Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 19 to find out what happens next.

Keep reading to discover the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last chapter’s events.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 19 release date and where to stream

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 19 is set to air on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST, according to the official release schedule. The episode will be broadcast on various Japanese networks, including TV Tokyo and TV Osaka, with air times varying by region.

International viewers can stream Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 19 on platforms like Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. Please note that a subscription is necessary for accessing the episode on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

Expected plot in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 19

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 19 will be titled ‘Aqua Aera,’ as per the title preview at the end of the last episode. Fans can expect the episode to begin the ‘Moon Dragon God Arc,’ now that the Wood Dragon God storyline has concluded.

However, before the battles begin anew, the Fairy Tail girls will be seen enjoying a bath in Aldo-no-Yu, where Brandish shrinks Lucy and others for fun, leading to comical situations. As they search for Brandish to return to normal, they encounter Natsu, Happy, and others.

Meanwhile, the White Wizard will awaken with a cryptic message about Elentear and the moon. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 19 will see the introduction of Selene, the Moon Dragon God, though the character may not be depicted just yet.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 18 recap

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 18, titled ‘Burning Will,’ sees Natsu battle Aldoron, who remains powerful even after losing his God Seeds. Aldoron taunts Natsu, boasting that his strength will regenerate.

Natsu struggles against Aldoron’s ‘Leaf Tempest,’ but Gajeel, temporarily enlarged by Brandish, lands a powerful hit on Aldoron’s face, encouraging the Fairy Tail members. Gajeel uses his Iron Dragon Slayer powers to strike the Wood Dragon God before reverting to his normal size.

In retaliation, Aldoron unleashes the ‘Forest of Swords,’ which traps Natsu in a storm of thorny spikes. Despite sustaining injuries, Natsu increases his flame’s temperature in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 18, using a mix of Dragon powers from Igneel and others.

This allows him to burn through Aldoron’s attacks. Natsu delivers a decisive punch that causes Aldoron to disintegrate. Meanwhile, the dark guild Diabolos, learning of Aldoron’s defeat, shifts their focus to the Moon Dragon God, Selene. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 18 ends as Georg orders Suzaku, the Vermillion Dragon, to assist in this mission, ensuring no further failures.

