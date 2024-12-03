Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 22 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Natsu and his team have finally come face to face with Selene, only to be separated from one another and bewitched by Selene’s elite guards. Facing these formidable foes, Natsu and his friends struggled to hold their ground, just as Aquarius appeared to help Lucy.

Don’t miss Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 22 to find out if she is able to bring Lucy back to her senses, and keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot and more details.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 22 Release date and where to stream

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 22 is coming out on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST, as per the official schedule. Fans can watch it on various Japanese networks, including TV Tokyo and TV Osaka, but the air times will differ depending on individual locations.

For those outside Japan, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 22 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. Please note that a subscription is required to watch it on the first three platforms.

Expected plot for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 22

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 22 will be The Demons’ Parade, as per the title preview. The episode will see Aquarius attempt to break Lucy’s brainwashing, engaging her emotionally and physically to restore her identity.

The Moon Dragon God Selene will mocks the effort, confident in Yoko’s unbreakable technique. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 22 will also update fans on the struggles among the scattered team members, with battles escalating as the group seeks to regain their autonomy and counter Selene’s forces.

Advertisement

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 21 recap

Titled The Moonlight Divinities, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 21 sees Natsu’s team encounter Selene’s elite guards: Yoko, Hakune, and Mimi. Despite the wizards’ magic being amplified in Elentear, the trio’s spirit arts overpower them.

Selene, dissatisfied with their performance, imprisons them in Blackmoon Mountain for amusement. Natsu and Gray are sent to battle yokai in the mountain’s caves, where Lucy, Wendy, Happy, and Carla, brainwashed by Yoko, are transformed into yokai forms.

Lucy and Natsu clash until Aquarius intervenes, leveraging Lucy’s unique ability to summon celestial spirits without keys in Elentear. Aquarius’ unexpected appearance turns the tide of the intense conflict within Selene’s domain in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 21.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.