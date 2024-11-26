Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 21 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The incredibly powerful Moon Dragon God Selen made her appearance in the last episode of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, where she declared her intention of destroying Elentear. As the Fairy Tail guild members scramble to regroup, fans cannot wait for the upcoming episode to reveal what happens next.

Don’t miss Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 21 to see where each member of the guild winds up. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more details.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 21 release date and where to stream

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 21 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST, according to the official anime schedule. The episode will air on various Japanese networks, including TV Tokyo and TV Osaka, with broadcast times varying by region.

International viewers can stream Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 21 on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. Please note that a subscription is required to watch the episode on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

Expected plot of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 21

According to the title preview, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 21 will be titled ‘The Moonlight Divinities.’ The episode will focus on the group navigating Elentear’s unique challenges. Erza and Wendy confront spirit-like lifeforms, learning to counter them with Spirit Arts guided by Irene.

They face Yoko, a member of the Moonlight Divinities, who claims them as Selene’s “toys.” Elsewhere, Natsu’s group will encounter Hakune, another of Selene’s allies, who ominously confronts them in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 21. Meanwhile, Lucy will face Divinity member Mimi in a bizarre yet dangerous encounter.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 20 recap

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 20 is titled ‘Selene, the Moon Dragon God.’ The episode saw Touka use Aqua Aera to locate Natsu’s group and explains that Elentear is in danger due to its overwhelming magic.

Knightwalker provides Touka with the kingdom’s final X-Ball to aid the team’s return. Edolas’s Fairy Tail locates the White Wizard, who reveals herself as Faris, a shrine maiden coerced by Selene into targeting other Dragon Gods.

Faris explains her possession of Touka and assumption of the White Wizard identity stemmed from Selene’s threats. Selene appears in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 20, declaring her plans to destroy Elentear. She scatters the group across Elentear from a cloud, separating them amidst its dangerous terrain.

For more updates from the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.