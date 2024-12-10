Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 23 Release Date, Where To Stream, Plot Spoilers And More

The last episode of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest saw Aquarius help reverse Yoko’s transformations, freeing Lucy, Wendy, and the others to battle once more. Now, with Suzaku, the powerful swordsman from the Diabolos guild, encountering Natsu, fans are eager to see what happens next.

Don’t miss Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 23 for more, and keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it, and other details.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 23 Release date and where to stream

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 23 will be released on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST, according to the official anime schedule. The episode will be broadcast on several Japanese networks, including TV Tokyo and TV Osaka, with varying air times across the country.

International viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. A subscription is needed to access Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 23 on the first three mentioned platforms.

Plot spoilers for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 23

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 23 will be titled ‘Sword Saint,’ as per the title preview. Natsu will discover Suzaku is a Dragon Slayer from Earthland and temporarily align with him due to shared goals of defeating Selene in this episode.

However, Suzaku will soon realize Fairy Tail’s identity as Diabolos’s adversaries, resulting in a violent clash between the two parties. Suzaku’s strength will overwhelm Natsu and Erza, who fall to his swift attacks.

As Selene and her Moonlight Divinities arrive to confront Suzaku in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 23, the Fairy Tail team will retreat while Selene prepares for a confrontation with the powerful Diabolos swordsman.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 22 recap

Titled The Demons’ Parade, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 22 begins as Aquarius restores Lucy’s memories and reverts her to human form with a surprising display of force. She also outsmarts Wendy, reversing her transformation and enabling her to heal Happy, Carla, and Erza.

As Yoko summons endless yokai to attack the team, Erza defeats her, causing the creatures to vanish. Natsu, chasing a yokai with his scarf, exits Blackmoon Mountain. Meanwhile, Faris and Touka visit Whiteout Village, encountering Suzaku of Diabolos, summoned to slay Selene.

Suzaku, motivated by his guild’s mission, heads to Blackmoon Mountain, where he crosses paths with Natsu in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 22.

