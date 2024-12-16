Gokurakugai Chapter 24 Delayed: Series To Return In February; Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

The Gokurakugai manga is scheduled for a break till February, leaving fans on the edge of their seats after the last chapter’s intense cliffhanger. With Nei Takarai having finally come face to face with her family’s murderer, fans cannot wait for the upcoming chapter to reveal how the confrontation goes.

Gokurakugai Chapter 24: Release date and where to read

Gokurakugai Chapter 24 will be released on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 4:00 pm JST. This translates to a daytime release the same day at around 7:00 am GMT / 12:00 am PT / 3:00 am ET. Please be aware that release times may differ based on your time zone.

For readers of Shuesha’s Jump Square, Gokurakugai Chapter 24 will premiere at midnight JST on the same day. International fans can access it via Viz Media’s official websites, MANGAPlus by Shueisha, and the Shonen Jump website.

What to expect in Gokurakugai Chapter 24?

Gokurakugai Chapter 24 will likely reveal more about the scarred humanoid Maga responsible for murdering the Takarai family. His familiarity with Nei suggests a deeper connection beyond the massacre, potentially revealing why she was left alive.

Their conflict may provide details about the events leading up to the tragedy. Should a battle begin in Gokurakugai Chapter 24, Alma and Tao will likely intervene, potentially uncovering clues about Yomi’s objectives and the Maga’s abilities.

Gokurakugai Chapter 23 recap

Gokurakugai Chapter 23, titled Family Killer, begins with Tao inspecting a room and finding a photograph of a young Nei with her mother. She is attacked by Maga but defeats them, later becoming surrounded.

Meanwhile, Alma and Nei confront more Maga emerging from a Tori Gate. Alma buys time for Nei to retreat to the second floor, where she sees a shadowy humanoid figure following it to a black door. Alma continues to battle the Maga. Tao rejoins him after breaking through a wall.

Upstairs, Nei comes face-to-face with the scarred Maga, who killed her family. He taunts her, and Nei rages as she brandishes her sword, threatening to kill him. Gokurakugai Chapter 23 ends as Maga calls her slow-witted.

