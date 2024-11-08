Hunter X Hunter Chapter 406: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Hunter X Hunter brought about significant developments to the story, bringing the long-awaited rematch between two of the series' most powerful fighters that much closer. Now, the focus set to shift away from the ongoing battle among the Kakin Princes and Kurapika.

The upcoming Hunter X Hunter Chapter 406 will likely turn towards the mafia families, the Phantom Troupe, and Hisoka’s movements, so don’t miss it. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the release of the chapter, as well as where to read it and so on.

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 406: Release date and where to read

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 406 is scheduled for release on Monday, November 11, 2024, at 12 am JST, as announced by MANGAPlus. International readers will have early access on November 10, with release times adjusted to their respective time zones.

The chapter will be available across multiple platforms, including Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus, and the Shonen Jump+ app. Additionally, a physical version of Hunter X Hunter Chapter 406 will be included in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 50.

Expected plot in Hunter X Hunter Chapter 406

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 406 will likely see Dogman’s role become critical as he makes use of his ability to identify individuals' Nen capabilities amidst the large crowds gathered for Halkenburg’s funeral. He will likely sniff out a target for Sodom to kidnap, aiming to bring this person back to Morena, who could then use her Nen ability to manipulate them into awakening their powers.

This development suggests that the Heil-Ly Family may be seeking to expand their ranks by forcefully turning more people into Nen users. Meanwhile, the real Hisoka’s involvement in the Succession War arc appears to be growing. With Bonolenov impersonating him, there is potential for a deadly confrontation if Hisoka decides to eliminate the impostor.

Additionally, hints suggest Hisoka might be collaborating with a significant figure, possibly Morena, which could complicate matters for both the Phantom Troupe and the mafia families. This alliance may lead to further conflict in Hunter X Hunter Chapter 406, possibly resulting in another casualty among the Phantom Troupe members.

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 405 recap

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 405, titled Performance, begins with Hisoka gambling at a casino, where he wins a jackpot. Thinking about recent events, he reveals his awareness of the Chimera Ant incident and the chaos aboard the Black Whale, which he attributes to a group activity led by a Nen Beast.

Hisoka’s primary goal, however, remains to find a worthy opponent. Nearby, Bonolenov observes him, uncertain if the person before him is the real Hisoka or an impostor. A flashback reveals Chrollo’s instructions for Bonolenov to impersonate Hisoka to distract the mafia.

Chrollo warns him that the real Hisoka may already be in Tier 1, advising caution. Meanwhile, Nobunaga, Feitan, and Phinks meet with Wang and Tajao, discussing their suspicions that the Heil-Ly Family’s current behavior does not match a traditional mafia group in Hunter X Hunter Chapter 405.

Nobunaga suggests that Morena’s leadership may involve manipulation through Nen. Hunter X Hunter Chapter 405 concludes with Morena planning to use Halkenburg’s funeral for her own schemes and ordering Dogman to locate a specific individual.

