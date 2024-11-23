Hunter X Hunter Chapter 408: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

The last chapter of Hunter X Hunter saw Morena attempt to recruit Borksen, choosing to use an indirect strategy despite the pressure of time running out. She proposes a card game, using it as a means to assess her current situation and determine the best course of action.

As the card game begins, fans can look forward to Hunter X Hunter Chapter 408 for more updates, and keep reading to find out the release date, the expected plot and other details.

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 408: Release date and where to read

According to MANGAPlus, Hunter X Hunter Chapter 408 is set to be released on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 12 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international readers will have access to the chapter on November 24, with the release time adjusted according to their specific regions.

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 408 will be accessible on various online platforms, including Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, and the Shonen Jump+ app. Additionally, a physical version of the chapter will be included in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 52.

What to expect in Hunter X Hunter Chapter 408?

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 408 will likely see Borksen’s first moves in the negotiation game, likely involving uncovering Morena's objectives or abilities to gain a strategic advantage. However, the randomness of her own cards adds some uncertainty to the results.

Simultaneously, Feitan and Phinks, advancing towards the Heil-Ly hideout, could disrupt the game, introducing external conflict in Hunter X Hunter Chapter 408. Meanwhile, Chrollo, intent on finding Kakin’s treasures to upgrade Skill Hunter, may pursue Tier 1 leads, seeking individuals connected to his mission.

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 407 recap

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 407, titled ‘Negotiation,’ sees Borksen, a member of Tserriednich’s group, go missing during Halkenburg’s funeral procession. Her colleagues suspect abduction but refrain from searching due to agreed protocols.

Borksen is revealed to be in Morena's hideout, where Morena proposes a card-based negotiation game to recruit her. The game involves complex rules: Borksen must choose from five face-down cards, including Yes, No, Return, Joker, and X, while Morena uses seven face-up cards such as Aim and Power.

Each card prompts specific outcomes, from revealing Morena's goals to gaining insight into her powers. Skeptical of the game’s fairness, Borksen cautiously agrees to proceed. Hunter X Hunter Chapter 407 ends as the game is about to begin.

