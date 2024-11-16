Hunter X Hunter Chapter 407: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Halkenburg’s guards discovered Lynch’s body in the last chapter of Hunter X Hunter, escalating the already mounting tension between the various factions aboard the Black Whale. This unsettling event further deepened the conflict among the groups present.

Meanwhile, Chrollo, having his own plans, decided to target the three treasures of Kakin before confronting Hisoka in battle. Don’t miss Hunter X Hunter Chapter 407 for more exciting developments within the HXH manga. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more details.

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 407: Release date and where to read

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 407 is set for release on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 12:00 am JST, as confirmed by MANGAPlus. International readers will gain early access on November 17, with release times adjusted according to their local time zones.

The chapter will be accessible on various platforms, including Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus, and the Shonen Jump+ app. Additionally, a physical copy of Hunter X Hunter Chapter 407 will be featured in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 51, giving fans multiple ways to enjoy the latest installment of the series.

Expected plot in Hunter X Hunter Chapter 407

Chrollo’s plan to steal Kakin’s three sacred treasures is likely to have significant repercussions in Hunter X Hunter Chapter 407, as this heist could disrupt the Succession War and potentially benefit non-violent princes like Kurapika’s allies: Tyson, Tubeppa, and Kacho.

However, it poses a severe threat to figures like Beyond Netero, Zhang-Lei, Benjamin, Tsseriednich, and even King Nasubi, whose ambitions are tied to the Succession War. The theft could force an abrupt conclusion to the contest, destroying the delicate power balance being maintained aboard the Black Whale.

Additionally, Chrollo’s search for a new ability to strengthen his arsenal may set up his long-anticipated rematch with Hisoka. The merging of the Phantom Troupe’s plotline with the ongoing Succession War storyline in Hunter X Hunter Chapter 407 also hints at a high-stakes conflict, possibly triggering confrontations that involve multiple factions.

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 406 recap

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 406, titled Regalia, begins as Nobunaga, Feitan, and Phinks navigate through tight alleyways under Tajao’s guidance. When Tajao requests Nobunaga to surrender his sword, citing potential trouble from guards, Nobunaga resists initially but complies.

The trio eventually reaches a waste processing zone with a pungent odor. Nobunaga learns that the Cha-R and Xi-Yu families initially managed this area, but it is now outsourced, possibly involving the Heil-Ly Family.

Feitan and Phinks suggest that the Heil-Ly Family might be using this as a cover for large-scale killings in Hunter X Hunter Chapter 406. Nobunaga decides to retreat and advises caution regarding a guard at the Heil-Ly hideout who uses a Counter-type Nen, capable of summoning dolls to expel intruders.

Meanwhile, Hinrigh and Zakuro discover Lynch’s lifeless body. Hinrigh suspects a disguised impostor, deducing that Lynch’s and Hisoka’s appearances were fabricated. He believes the Phantom Troupe may be behind Lynch’s death, hinting at a potential conflict.

Chrollo, in another scene, contemplates acquiring Kakin’s three sacred treasures – the Seed Urn, Lotus Anchorite, and Sword of Good Omen – to enhance his Nen abilities. He believes this would be vital in helping him defeat Hisoka. Hunter X Hunter Chapter 406 ends as he prepares to enter Tier 1, even if it may be the end of him.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.