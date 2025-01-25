I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 4: Recap, Release Date, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons saw Queen Laura request to meet Leticia. She also found out that her maid Lily supported Clarke’s plan. Clarke claimed he wanted Leticia to understand him, but his gestures unsettled her. At the castle, he presented her with a custom garden and canceled her lessons, proposing marriage.

Leticia firmly refused, attempting multiple escapes, including disguising herself and breaking a window. Each time, Clarke intercepted her, insisting on her beauty and discussing wedding plans, leaving Leticia increasingly desperate for freedom.

Leticia’s continued escape attempts will lead to her being confined in a room with iron bars in I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 4. Brianna, now hired as her companion, will criticize her wish for independence as a luxury.

Nadir will visit with gifts, questioning her resolve about her future. Still determined, Leticia stumbles upon a hidden door, hinting at an opportunity for her to act on her desire for freedom. This discovery will likely bring new challenges of its own, however.

I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 4 will premiere on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST. In Japan, it will be available for viewing on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji and can also be streamed on platforms such as Hulu, Prime Video, d Anime Store, and Fuji TV’s FOD service.

International viewers can watch the English-subtitled version of on Crunchyroll, although a subscription is required to access the episode on the platform. Fans in Southeast Asia will be able to stream I Want To Escape From Princess Lessons Episode 4 on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

