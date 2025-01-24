I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of I'm An S-Rank Behemoth, ‘Awaken – Behemoth!,’ saw Tama gravely injure the earth dragon, though he quickly reverted back to his cat form after exhausting his energy. He carried the dragon back to Lenard, where its eye is used to create the antidote that heals Aria.

As Aria recovered, she recalled being saved by Alisha and her elemental cat in the past. Later, Tama encountered a clawed woman, who attacks him but later joins the team as Stella after Aria pities her. Stella revealed she is the reincarnated earth dragon, now in love with Tama, sparking conflict with Aria.

I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 5 will focus on the team’s adjustments to life with Stella, the earth dragon reborn in humanoid form. While her integration into the group may introduce humor and tension, combat is expected to take center stage as the team continues their dungeon exploration.

Stella’s newfound role as an ally could also more prompt power struggles between her, Aria and Vulcan, all of whom appear to be in love with the beast. Fans can look forward to learning more about Stella’s abilities as well.

I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 5 will be titled ‘Elf Girl & Dragon Girl,’ and will be released on Saturday, January 26, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Both censored and uncensored versions will be released at the same time.

In Japan, I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 5 will air on networks such as Tokyo MX, BS11, ATX, and others. International viewers can stream it on Amazon Prime Video and HIDIVE, while those in the Asia-Pacific region can watch it on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. Availability may vary by region.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Beheneko: The Elf-Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster! anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.