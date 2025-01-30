I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 6: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Elf Girl & Dragon Girl,’ Stella stated she believed Aria is strong because she is Tama’s master. Tama made her swear to keep his Behemoth identity a secret. Vulcan crafted Stella’s armor, and she selected a large sword and shield. She revealed her ability to manifest dragon claws and a tail.

In the dungeon, her reckless behavior nearly cost her a battle against a roper until Tama saved her. Later, Stella and Aria argued over Tama before registering Stella at the guild. During a job request, Stella was horrified to find her former dragon skeleton being transported.

I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 6 will explore Stella's reaction to her previous body being treated as cargo. Given her lingering feelings about her past life, witnessing her remains used by humans may trigger an intense response.

This could lead to an internal struggle or even a violent outburst, forcing Tama and Aria to intervene. The upcoming episode may also explore how Stella reconciles her new existence with the reality of her past form's fate.

Titled 'Girls of the Wandering Woods,' I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 6 will be released on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 11 pm JST, as part of the Winter 2025 anime season. Both censored and uncensored versions will be released simultaneously.

Advertisement

In Japan, I'm An S-Rank Behemoth Episode 6 will air on Tokyo MX, BSII, ATX, and other networks. It will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and HIDIVE. International viewers can watch the series on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

For more updates from the Beheneko: The Elf-Girl's Cat Is Secretly An S-Ranked Monster! anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.