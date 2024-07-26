Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 SPOILERS Out: Sukuna Regains RCT As Yuji Uses Domain Expansion; Discover More Here

The battle against Sukuna rages on and the outcome of the Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown continues to elude fans as it hinges on several critical factors. With the last chapter seeing Hana Kurusu raining Jacob's Ladder onto Sukuna, fans can only wonder how good the King Of Curses’ ability to withstand the technique will be.

While Sukuna's defeat seems possible, the story hints at even greater challenges ahead. With the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 spoilers having leaked online recently, fans can finally find out how the use of Jacob’s Ladder turns out. Keep reading to discover what happens next in the battle against Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 spoilers

As per the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 leaks that have released online, the chapter will be titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 36. The chapter begins right where the previous one left off, with Hana Kurusu, who Angel inhabits, using her powerful technique, Jacob's Ladder, against Sukuna.

As Jacob's Ladder descends upon Sukuna, Yuji Itadori takes advantage of the chaos by punching the ground to destabilize Sukuna. This move creates an opening for the attack, making it difficult for Sukuna to avoid it. Thinking through the chaos, Sukuna uses the broken rock fragments in the air to propel himself towards the levitating Hana.

Advertisement

He comments on the technique's widespread effect, noting that it was weaker due to Yuji and Todo Aoi being within its range. Realizing the imminent threat, Angel warns Hana to fall back, but it the warning comes too late. Sukuna closes in on Hana in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 spoilers. Just as he prepares to deliver a Black Flash, Todo Aoi suddenly appears.

He quickly counters Sukuna's attack and saves Hana, though they are both back by the force of the impact. This act has Sukuna grudgingly respect Todo as a true jujutsu sorcerer. With Hana and Todo momentarily out of commission, Sukuna is surprised to find Yuji appear right behind him.

He realizes that Yuji, ignoring the burns inflicted by Jacob's Ladder, ascends the pillar of light while keeping up with Sukuna’s ascent. Yuji then delivers a powerful punch to Sukuna, before grabbing his legs and slamming him into a building in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 leaks.

Advertisement

This sudden assault catches Sukuna off guard, and Yuji attempts to use his Shrine Technique to misbalance Sukuna once more. However, Sukuna quickly recovers and retaliates with a jarring punch that causes him to fall. The chapter's narrator reveals that Sukuna has regained his Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) after using two additional Black Flashes, allowing him to regenerate his lost arms.

Taking advantage of Yuji's disorientation, Sukuna unleashes a barrage of blows, assuming that Yuji's Dismantle technique is ineffective without physical contact. Despite the beating, Yuji refuses to give up on the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 spoilers, attempting to use Dismantle once more. Sukuna counters with a gut punch, which triggers a brief flashback to Chapter 15.

The flashback depicts the first time Yuji saw Gojo Satoru use his Domain Expansion, during the fight against Jogo. Yuji remembers Gojo’s words about the benefits of Domain Expansion, which proves invaluable as Yuji forms the hand sign for his own Domain Expansion, catching Sukuna by surprise.

Advertisement

In an unexpected twist, the scene shifts to an unknown train station where Sukuna, in Yuji's body, encounters Yuji approaching him casually. Yuji smiles at Sukuna, inviting Sukuna to go with him somewhere. The editor's note at the end of the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 leaks state that both Sukuna and Yuji's decisive battles have entered an ‘unknown Domain.’

For more spoilers like this and updates on the Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.