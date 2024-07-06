Kagurabachi Chapter 40: Will Kyora Use The Shinuchi Blade? Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

In the recent chapter of Kagurabachi, Chihiro continued his intense battle against Kyora Sazanami, supported by Hakuri. Despite Chihiro's initial advantage, Kyora's unwavering determination to protect the Rakuzaichi led him to unleash his ultimate strategy as a last resort. Don’t miss Kagurabachi Chapter 40 to find out what happens next. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more.

Kagurabachi Chapter 40: Release date and where to read

As per Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform, Kagurabachi Chapter 40 is scheduled for release on Monday, July 8, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 32. Global readers can access the chapter digitally across different time zones.

Kagurabachi Chapter 40 will be available on various Shueisha-affiliated platforms including the MANGAPlus website, MANGAPlus app, Shonen Jump+ app, and official VIZ Media website. Readers can access only the first and latest chapters for free three on these platforms, except on the Shonen Jump+ app, which requires a subscription for full access to all chapters.

Expected plot of Kagurabachi Chapter 40

Considering how the latest chapter ended, Kagurabachi Chapter 40 will likely show Kyora Sazanami unboxing the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade in order to demonstrate its partial powers against Chihiro Rokuhira. The latest chapter confirms that Kyora wants to complete the Rakuzaichi auction at any rate.

As this is an auction, the best way to sell the Shinuchi would be to demonstrate its powers to the audience. This, paired with the added bonus of defeating Chihiro Rokuhira, is likey Kyora’s endgame goal in Kagurabachi Chapter 40.

Kagurabachi Chapter 39 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 39 is titled Surpass! The chapter opens with Hakuri transferring prisoners from Kyora Sazanami's Storehouse to safety. Hinao, along with Char and Mr. Inazuma in a car, wonders if these people are the auction's merchandise. Char asks Inazuma if he sees his elder sister among the rescued.

The scene then shifts to the intense battle between Chihiro and Kyora. Chihiro uses Kuro: Shred, but Kyora quickly erects a defensive wall. Kyora mocks Chihiro for attempting to free the prisoners, while Hakuri reaches his limits, feeling his head might split from the pressure. Connecting one's mind to the subspace is incredibly taxing, and overexertion can fry the brain.

Kyora reminds Chihiro that countless ancestors have dedicated their lives to the Rakuzaichi auction. He believes the auction will peak by selling two Enchanted Blades in Kagurabachi Chapter 39. In the auction hall, spectators are in a frenzy as Kyora starts the countdown for the main event.

Among them, the Kamunabi's Shinuchi Retrieval Squad discusses the historic nature of bidding for an Enchanted Blade. They realize the person on stage is not Kyora but his projection. One of them wonders if the real Kyora is battling Chihiro. At the Storehouse, Chihiro confronts Kyora, berating him for not grieving his children.

Kyora coldly states that the Rakuzaichi auction is bigger than their lives. Kyora then makes the ground vanish beneath Chihiro in Kagurabachi Chapter 39, conjuring spikes. Chihiro dodges with Kuro: Shred but realizes he's running out of energy from the constant battles. Kyora, sensing Chihiro's exhaustion, gains confidence.

With Hakuri injured, Kyora believes Chihiro can't use his trump card. Chihiro uses Kuro: Shred again, but Kyora defends with another wall. Chihiro then surprises Kyora by throwing his Enten sword at him. Kyora deflects it and counters with multiple grenades. Believing he has killed Chihiro, Kyora is taken aback when Chihiro appears behind him.

Hakuri had transferred Chihiro just before the grenades exploded. Kyora slashes at Chihiro, only to find it's an affterimage. The real Chihiro then appears and brutally slashes Kyora across the chest in Kagurabachi Chapter 39. Bleeding profusely, Kyora recalls a young Hakuri saying he would surpass him as the clan leader.

In a fit of rage, Kyora hides his body beneath the floor, knowing his wound is fatal. Determined to complete the Rakuzaichi auction before his death, he clings to his last objective. In the auction room, the Kamunabi members discuss the Shinuchi blade.

They note that an Enchanted Blade is usually limited by its Eternal Contract, but Shinuchi has an extra layer of protection. They speculate that Shinuchi's power is so immense that even the Eternal Contract can't fully contain it. Kagurabachi Chapter 39 ends with Kyora, hinting that he plans to use Shinuchi in his ‘final act.’

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.