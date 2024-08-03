Kagurabachi Chapter 44: Rakuzaichi Auction Arc To End; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Kyora Sazanami has finally met his end after being consumed by the Shinuchi's corrosion in the last chapter, while Chihiro and Hakuri succeeded in rescuing the remaining prisoners from the sorcerer’s Storehouse.

Fans can only wonder what the fate of the Shinuchi will be in Kagurabachi Chapter 44. Don’t miss the chapter, and keep reading to find out the release date, where to read the chapter, the expected plot, and a recap of Chapter 43.

Kagurabachi Chapter 44: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 44 premieres at 12 am JST on Monday, August 5, 2024, in Weekly Shonen Jump Combined Issue 36/37, as reported by MANGAPlus. Due to global time zone variances, international readers may have access to it as early as August 4, 2024, depending on their location. Keep in mind that the exact release time will also similarly vary.

For eager fans outside Japan, Kagurabachi Chapter 44 will be available digitally for free on various Shueisha platforms, including the MANGAPlus app and website, Viz Media's website, and the Shonen Jump+ app. Notably, the first and most recent three chapters are freely accessible on earlier platforms, accessing the complete Kagurabachi series may necessitate a subscription on the Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 44

Kagurabachi Chapter 44 is expected to deal with the aftermath of Kyora Sazanami's death. The chapter will likely explore the reactions and next steps of the characters, especially Hakuri, who may now focus on moving forward with his new family. Attention may also turn to the Hishaku's boss, who likely anticipated these events and may have other plans in place.

Advertisement

Hiyuki Kagari's actions will be critical, as she may either confront Chihiro or show a change of heart as hinted at in previous chapters, possibly allowing Chihiro to leave with the Enchanted Blade. Kagurabachi Chapter 44 will bring closure to the Rakuzaichi arc, as characters like Hinao, Char, and Yuu will escort the rescued prisoners away from the auction event.

Kagurabachi Chapter 43 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 43, titled Fulfill, begins with Chihiro Rokuhira preparing to imbue each prisoner inside Kyora Sazanami's collapsing Storehouse with his Spirit Energy. This enables Hakuri to transfer them to safety. Meanwhile, Shiba and Hiyuki are anxious about Chihiro’s fate.

Hakuri, observing Kyora's condition, realizes that the Storehouse is only being held together by Kyora's willpower. Should Kyora's resolve falter, the Storehouse will collapse, endangering everyone inside. In the auction hall, Shinuchi's deadly flowers create chaos, prompting the Kamunabi sorcerers to consider fleeing for their lives.

Kyora, amidst the turmoil, recalls his late wife’s words urging him to end the Rakuzaichi auction in Kagurabachi Chapter 43. She believed the auction had a dehumanizing effect on him and the Sazanami family. He quickly dismisses these thoughts as he remembers his father, banging the gavel on the podium once more.

Advertisement

As Kyora fights to maintain control, Shiba realizes that the sorcerer's obsession with the auction is what is preventing the Shinuchi from taking over completely. Kyora, determined to continue the auction, calls on the audience to eliminate his threats in exchange for money.

Meanwhile, Hakuri is fully concentrated on rescuing the prisoners from the vault, guarded by Hiyuki. Hakuri, remembering the Girl With Icy Skin, refuses to let anyone die under his watch again in Kagurabachi Chapter 43. Through immense effort and determination, Chihiro and Hakuri successfully transfer all the prisoners out of the Storehouse.

Outside, Kyora thinks about his mistakes, realizing that his error was not in upholding tradition, but in not believing in Hakuri. He recalls his battle against Chihiro and acknowledges that he should have trusted his son. As Shinuchi's flowers engulf him, Kyora laments that he was the only one in the Sazanami family unable to fulfill his duty.

Advertisement

Chihiro reappears in the auction hall just as Kyora succumbs to Shinuchi’s flowers. Till the very end, Kyora retains his pride and conviction, dying as the man who lived for the Rakuzaichi auction. Kagurabachi Chapter 43 concludes with the scene of Kyora being consumed by the Shinuchi flowers.

Stay in the know about the Kagurabachi manga here, on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.