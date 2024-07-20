Kagurabachi Chapter 42: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter saw Chihiro Rokuhira and Hiyuki Kagari team up against Kyora Sanazami as the auctioneer managed to bring out the Shinuchi blade’s various powers. Kyora’s illusion has continued conducting the auction on the surface, commencing bidding at one billion.

Fans can only wait for the release of Kagurabachi Chapter 42 to find out what happens next. Don’t miss the chapter as it drops; keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Kagurabachi Chapter 42: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 42 is set to release on Monday, July 22, 2024, at 12 am JST. Internationally, this translates to a daytime release on Sunday, July 21, though the exact time may vary due to time zone differences.

Fans can access Kagurabachi Chapter 42 through various Shueisha-affiliated platforms, including the MANGAPlus website and app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and VIZ Media's official website. The physical copy will also be made available in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 34.

Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 42

Kagurabachi Chapter 42 will likely focus on Chihiro Rokuhira and Hiyuki Kagari devising a strategy to prevent Kyora Sazanami from showcasing more of Shinuchi's abilities. They will need to act quickly as Kyora's attacks become increasingly dangerous as the sword master of the Shinuchi assumes control of Kyora.

At the auction, the Kamunabi's Shinuchi bidding team will be determined to win the blade. Hakuri may try to come up with a new plan to stall the auction proceedings in Kagurabachi Chapter 42, though this may fail as Hakuri is already quite exhausted. Outside, Hinao, Char, and Inazuma may be seen escorting storehouse prisoners from the Rakuzaichi Auction Event.

Kagurabachi Chapter 41 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 41, titled Fervent, opens with the crowd at the Rakuzaichi auction watching the clash between the Shinuchi and Enten blades. Kyora Sazanami realizes that either the Sword Saint or the blade itself is trying to possess him. Though he understands this might be the price of wielding the blade's powers, he refuses to be controlled.

Standing at the podium, Kyora announces to the audience his intent to demonstrate a fraction of Shinuchi's power to defeat Chihiro Rokuhira. Kyora utilizes various abilities, such as Spider to restrict Chihiro's movements and Dragon Fly for a powerful attack. Just as the situation looks dire for Chihiro, Hiyuki Kagari arrives in time to save him, blocking Kyora's attack.

She informs Chihiro that Hakuri has already briefed her on the situation in Kagurabachi Chapter 41. Chihiro suggests that they must prioritize saving the prisoners in the subspace, but both realize that defeating Kyora first is necessary.

Hiyuki observes Kyora's wounds and wonders how he is still alive, speculating that it is due to Shinuchi's powers. She tells Chihiro that it is nearly impossible to fend off Shinuchi's sorcery without the explosiveness of Flame Bone.

Chihiro reveals his trump card by using Aka to imbue his left hand with the Flame Bone's power, which he absorbed during his previous fight against Hiyuki. He demonstrates this by launching a Kuro enchanted with Flame Bone's fire at Kyora, who manages to dodge the attack in Kagurabachi Chapter 41.

Kyora counters with a new skill, Centipede, which sends shockwaves through the area, forcing Chihiro and Hiyuki to summon all their energy to withstand it. Meanwhile, in the auction room, Kyora's preview continues with the Rakuzaichi auction, starting the bidding for Shinuchi at one billion.

The audience goes berserk, eager to win the bidding for the Enchanted Blade. Kagurabachi Chapter 41 concludes with Chihiro, Hiyuki, and Kyora, each expressing what the Shinuchi blade means to them. For Hiyuki, it represents Kamunabi's weapon, for Kyora, it is his family's merchandise, but for Chihiro, it signifies the legacy of Rokuhira.

