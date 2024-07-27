Kagurabachi Chapter 43 SPOILERS Out: Chihiro Saves The Prisoners As Kyora Meets His End; DEETS

Kyora had begun being corroded by the Shinuchi in the last chapter, losing control of his senses. Hakuri quickly understood that the Storehouse could collapse at any moment due to Kyora’s worsening state, and dispatched Chihiro to rescue the remaining prisoners before it was too late.

With this cliffhanger ending in the last chapter, fans have been on their excitedly awaiting the release of the next chapter for more. Fortunately for fans unable to wait for the official release, the Kagurabachi Chapter 43 spoilers have been released online. Here’s everything we know about the leaks and what happens next.

Kagurabachi Chapter 43 spoilers

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 43 leaks that have leaked online, the upcoming chapter will be titled Fulfill. The chapter is set to pick up with Chihiro Rokuhira amidst the crumbling Storehouse, making contact with Inazuma’s sister while thinking to himself that he must to do the same with every prisoner there.

This is in order to imbue them with his Spirit Energy so that Hakuri can transfer them. Outside, Shiba anxiously observes the situation, concerned about both Chihiro and Hakuri. Hakuri realizes that Kyora Sazanami's unyielding will is the only thing preventing the Storehouse's immediate destruction.

If Kyora's willpower succumbs to Shinuchi's corrosion, the entire Storehouse will collapse, dooming everyone inside, including Chihiro. Thus, the fate of all hinges on Kyora's ability to resist. Within the auction hall, Shinuchi's deathly flowers continue to wreak havoc, causing panic among the Kamunabi sorcerers in the Kagurabachi Chapter 43 spoilers.

They advise each other to flee if they wish to survive, recognizing that Kyora is losing control over Shinuchi. In the midst of this chaos, Kyora is seen recalling his late wife's words, who had told him he could end the Rakuzaichi auction if he so wished. She believed the auction possessed the Sazanami family, and without it, Kyora might have been more ‘human.’

He also remembers his father entrusting him with the auction's responsibility, seemingly deepening his resolve to continue it. Kyora's obsession with the Rakuzaichi auction helps him resist Shinuchi's corrosion in the Kagurabachi Chapter 43 leaks, just as Hakuri and the others had hoped.

Shiba notes the irony of relying on Kyora's fixation to save the situation, thinking that everyone is insane for betting on such a fragile hope. Despite the turmoil, Kyora urges the audience to eliminate his threats in exchange for money, insisting the auction proceed. Meanwhile, Hiyuki protects Hakuri, who is fully focused on rescuing the prisoners.

Hakuri is reminded of a past failure involving the Woman With Icy Skin, vowing never to let anyone die under his watch again. After immense effort, Chihiro and Hakuri successfully transfer all the prisoners from the vault in the Kagurabachi Chapter 43 spoilers, who are then safely transported outside the Rakuzaichi building.

Thinking about his past, Kyora remembers his wife's words once more. He acknowledges that his mistake wasn't in upholding the tradition of the auction but in failing to believe in Hakuri's vision. Chihiro's earlier assertion that believing in Hakuri would have been the best course of action rings true to Kyora now, though it didn't align with his ideals at the time.

He laments that he is the only one in the Sazanami clan who couldn't fulfill his role. As Chihiro reappears in the auction hall, he sees Kyora as he begins succumbing to his injuries. The Kagurabachi Chapter 43 leaks end as Shinuchi's flowers grow from Kyora's body. The spoilers also reveal that the next issue will feature a colored page.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.