Kagurabachi Chapter 48: Chihiro And Hakuri To Return With Uruha; Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter revealed Yoji Uruha’s ties to the Rokuhira family, as well as Hakuri and Chihiro’s first encounter with the Enchanted Blade, Kumeyuri’s wielder. Now, as the boys attempt to ensure Uruha’s protection, fans are looking forward to Kagurabachi Chapter 48 to reveal the Hishaku’s next moves.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter, including the release date, where to read Kagurabachi Chapter 48, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous chapter.

Kagurabachi Chapter 48: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 48 is set to debut on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 41. For readers outside Japan, the chapter will be available on Sunday, September 8, though the exact release time may vary depending on individual location and time zone.

Fans worldwide can access Kagurabachi Chapter 48 digitally through Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website and app, the Shonen Jump+ app, as well as through Viz Media's official site. While the first and latest three chapters are freely accessible on most platforms, a subscription is required for full access to the series.

Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 48

Kagurabachi Chapter 48 will likely see Chihiro and Hakuri take Yoji Uruha to the Kamunabi headquarters to learn more about his history and connection with the Enchanted Blade Kumeyuri. Yoji may ask Chihiro to share details about himself and his father, Kunishige Rokuhira.

On their journey to headquarters, more information regarding the Hishaku’s motives may come to light as they face more assassins from the Hishaku. This may include data on their plans for the stolen Enchanted Blades, as well as any hidden powers or secrets that may be linked to the blades.

Kagurabachi Chapter 48 may also entail a flashback depicting Uruha's relationship with Kunishige. Meanwhile, in the present, Uruha will continue to insist on fighting under Chihiro’s command, much like Hakuri.

Kagurabachi Chapter 47 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 47 is titled ‘Uruha’ and begins with Yoji Uruha, the contracted wielder of the Enchanted Blade Kumeyuri, recalling his past. Eighteen years earlier, Kunishige Rokuhira entrusted Uruha with Kumeyuri during the Seitei War, which Uruha considers the peak of his life due to his admiration for Kunishige.

After the war, Uruha returned the blade and, for fifteen years, heard nothing of Kunishige until a Kamunabi elite sorcerer informed him of Kunishige's death at the hands of Hishaku. The group had also stolen all the Enchanted Blades and killed Misaka, the Cloud Gouger's bearer.

Since then, the Kamunabi have protected the remaining blade contractors, including Uruha, who currently hides within Kokugoku Fortress. Kagurabachi Chapter 47 then moves to the more recent past, as the fortress is invaded by the Hishaku.

In the present, Uruha is seen reaching a station where he encounters Hakuri Sanazami. The two briefly exchange greetings before the Hishaku attack again. Hakuri tries but fails to protect Uruha due to his weakened powers. Uruha then fights off the assassins using his sword, but they are soon overwhelmed.

They retreat into a metro car, where more assassins lie in wait. Just as Uruha despairs, Chihiro Rokuhira arrives, using the Enten blade to eliminate the attackers. He promises to protect Uruha, who recognizes Chihiro's resemblance to Kunishige. Kagurabachi Chapter 47 ends as he declares he will fight for Rokuhira again.

