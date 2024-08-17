Kagurabachi Chapter 45 SPOILERS Out: Chihiro To Discuss His Plans With Hiyuki; Everything You Need To Know

Hakuri has chosen to remain by Chihiro's side in the last chapter of Kagurabachi. Meanwhile, Chihiro implored Hiyuki Kagari to allow him to join the Kamunabi forces in order to uncover more about Shinuchi and the secrets his father had withheld before his death.

Fans expected the upcoming chapter to serve as a prelude to Chihiro’s entrance into the Kamunabi, and the Kagurabachi Chapter 45 spoilers have not disappointed. Here’s everything you need to know about the chapter leaks.

Kagurabachi Chapter 45 spoilers

According to the Kagurabachi Chapter 45 spoilers out online, the upcoming chapter will be titled What Comes Next. The chapter opens with a conversation between the leader of the Hishaku and a mysterious individual.

The leader expresses satisfaction with how events have unfolded, believing that the Shinuchi blade now has no other destination but Kamunabi. This discussion hints at the broader machinations at play, suggesting that the Hishaku leader has plans beyond merely allowing the Kamunabi to take possession of the blade.

Meanwhile, Chihiro and Hakuri awaken simultaneously after having fallen asleep following the chaos at Rakuzaichi. Their exhaustion is evident, and their synchronized awakening prompts Shiba to humorously wonder if they might be twins in the Kagurabachi Chapter 45 spoilers.

As they regain their senses, Chihiro notices that Shiba and Hiyuki have been engaged in playing video games while waiting for them to wake up. Hiyuki reveals that they’ve been playing all night, with Shiba winning every match.

Advertisement

Chihiro muses that Shiba likely hasn’t disclosed his past association with the Kamunabi to them. The conversation soon shifts to more pressing matters in the Kagurabachi Chapter 45 spoilers as Chihiro inquires about the fate of the people they had rescued.

Shiba reassures him that all of them have safely returned home, and Char delivers a message of gratitude from Yuu Inazuma to both Chihiro and Hakuri. Hiyuki also expresses her satisfaction that everyone is safe, though she criticizes the Kamunabi for failing to protect the people themselves.

She believes that the Kamunabi lacked the resolve to confront evil directly, which left the responsibility to Chihiro and Hakuri, who ensured that nothing slipped through their fingers. Shiba echoes this sentiment in the Kagurabachi Chapter 45 spoilers, expressing his relief that everyone is safe.

As the conversation progresses, Chihiro turns his attention to the Enten and the Shinuchi. Hiyuki informs him that she has sent both weapons to the Kamunabi headquarters and that Chihiro now needs to meet with the Kamunabi higher-ups.

Advertisement

Shiba, however, raises concerns about this plan, particularly given what Chihiro has learned about the Hishaku's intentions. He questions whether it’s wise to allow the Kamunabi to seal the Shinuchi blade in the Kagurabachi Chapter 45 spoilers, considering that the Hishaku have been planning their moves for the past three years.

Shiba suggests that this might be part of the Hishaku’s strategy, allowing the Kamunabi to take possession of the blade only to attempt to retrieve it later. Hiyuki interrupts, stating that the decision has already been made to take Chihiro to the Kamunabi.

Tafuku adds that it will be up to the Kamunabi higher-ups to decide whether to seal the Shinuchi or to use it. This news surprises Chihiro, who questions why the Kamunabi would consider using the blade in the Kagurabachi Chapter 45 spoilers.

Tafuku explains that the Kamunabi might see an opportunity to shift the balance of power against the Hishaku by using the Shinuchi, especially since the original users of the Enchanted Blades are under the Kamunabi’s protection, while the blades themselves are in the hands of bandits.

Advertisement

Chihiro, however, recalls his father’s warning that no one should be allowed to use the Shinuchi in the Kagurabachi Chapter 45 spoilers. He contemplates whether he can find a way to break the current stalemate without the Kamunabi needing to use the blade.

Though he acknowledges his impatience, Chihiro is confident that his actions aren’t reckless, particularly since he has Hakuri by his side. With this resolve, Chihiro declares his intention to steal the remaining Enchanted Blades from the Hishaku.

His plan hinges on Hakuri’s ability to transfer “registered items” due to his connection with Chihiro’s Spirit Energy and the Lifelong Contract that binds the blade to its holder. Chihiro’s strategy involves contacting the previous Enchanted Blade users at the Kamunabi and having Hakuri register them in the Kagurabachi Chapter 45 spoilers.

This would enable the transfer of the blades from the Hishaku. Tafuku reveals that, apart from the Sword Saint, the previous owners of the blades are hidden in Kamunabi-owned lands across Japan, under heavy security.

These locations, referred to as “Sanzou” or Fortresses in the Kagurabachi Chapter 45 spoilers, are guarded by the Kamunabi’s main forces because if these former owners were to be killed, the Hishaku would gain control of the Enchanted Blades.

Advertisement

However, accessing these locations will require the permission of the Kamunabi higher-ups, which could prove challenging given the strict security measures. Hakuri supports Chihiro’s plan, believing that recovering the blades will free up the Kamunabi’s forces to better ensure everyone’s safety.

However, Hiyuki cautions that the plan to steal the blades from the Hishaku won’t be easy in the Kagurabachi Chapter 45 spoilers. She warns that the Kamunabi higher-ups may question Chihiro’s humanity and could even consider executing them rather than risking the security of the blade holders.

To avoid this, Hiyuki suggests that they must demonstrate their resolve to the Kamunabi leadership. The Kagurabachi Chapter 45 spoilers conclude with Chihiro boldly presenting himself before the Kamunabi higher-ups at their headquarters.

For more spoilers like this and updates on Chihiro’s plans in the Kagurabachi manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.