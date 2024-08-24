Kagurabachi Chapter 46 SPOILERS Out: Hishaku Begin Their Assault As Kamunabi Accept Chihiro; Discover More

The Kagurabachi Chapter 46 spoilers have been released, and they reveal the outcome of Chihiro Rokuhira’s trial with the Kamunabi. The decision to have the boy join them involves an evaluation of his identity, character, and motives for wanting to join the organization.

The spoilers also reveal the Hishaku’s attack on one of the Kamunabi fortresses, so don’t miss the chapter. Here’s everything we know about the Kagurabachi Chapter 46 spoilers that have recently been leaked.

ALSO READ: Kagurabachi Chapter 46: Chihiro Stands Trial Before The Kamunabi; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Kagurabachi Chapter 46 spoilers

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 46 spoilers that are out online, the chapter continues where the previous one left off, as Chihiro Rokuhira's hearing before the Kamunabi leaders. The chapter begins with Chihiro, in handcuffs, being brought before the Kamunabi judging panel.

The higher-ups, intrigued by his identity and supposed connection to Kunishige Rokuhira, are tasked with deciding Chihiro's fate and whether to allow him to join the organization. The panel members, each with their own agendas, discuss the importance of Chihiro's Enchanted Blades and how they might use him to retrieve the remaining blades.

Shiba, who is aware of the potential conflicts that could arise, assures Chihiro that Azami will protect him. He says that his own involvement could complicate matters further in the Kagurabachi Chapter 46 spoilers. Meanwhile, some panel members express their doubts about Chihiro's connection to Rokuhira Kunishige.

However, the resemblance is deemed undeniable, particularly to those who are familiar with Kunishige. As the discussion progresses, the panel's primary focus shifts to how to handle Chihiro and the Enten blade.

Advertisement

The panelists talk about the Kamunabi Sanso in the Kagurabachi Chapter 46 spoilers, a fortress created to hide the sword bearers of the Enchanted Blades, is heavily guarded by the organization's elite sorcerers, making it nearly impossible for outsiders to reach.

The Kamunabi members express concerns about allowing an outsider like Chihiro to meet the sword bearers, given the strict policies in place to protect them. They debate then whether to delay the proceedings until Chihiro's blood test results confirm his identity as the son of Kunishige.

However, the urgency of the situation, particularly the need to secure the Shinuchi blade, prevents them from postponing their decision in the Kagurabachi Chapter 46 spoilers. They mention that the temporary seal on the Shinuchi blade is unstable.

The Kamunabi members seem to be eager to move on to the primary sealing process to prevent its true power from being unleashed. They then demand proof of Hakuri Sazanami's sorcery, believing it to be the key to transferring the Enchanted Blades and outsmarting the Hishaku.

Advertisement

Hiyuki interrupts them, explaining that Hakuri's sorcery only awakened the previous day, and both he and Chihiro are overworked and need rest. Despite Hakuri's insistence that he will recover in a few days, Hiyuki emphasizes that Chihiro is the one steering their plan in the Kagurabachi Chapter 46 spoilers, not Hakuri.

This news prompts the Kamunabi members to question whether Chihiro can be trusted, particularly in light of the destruction of the Cloud Gouger, which he reveals is broken for good. The panel members' skepticism continues to grow.

This is especially the case when Chihiro refuses to divulge his background and instead urges them to judge him based on his actions in the Kagurabachi Chapter 46 spoilers. He emphasizes his successes in defeating Sojou, destroying the Rakuzaichi auction, and stealing the Shinuchi blade, all of which benefited the Kamunabi.

Hiyuki supports Chihiro, assuring the panel that he would never harm the Kamunabi's sword bearers, as he only targets those who are truly evil. Hiyuki's assurances are not enough as one of the panel members with blond hair, expresses doubt and labels Chihiro a ‘selfish bastard.’

Advertisement

He questions Chihiro's ultimate goal of collecting all the Enchanted Blades and challenges him on what he plans to do with them afterward. He then uses his powers as he suggests killing Chihiro, believing him to be as arrogant and selfish as Kunishige Rokuhira in the Kagurabachi Chapter 46 spoilers.

He says that handing the Enten blade to someone more suitable within the Kamunabi would be best, believing this would best serve the organization's interests. Before the situation can escalate further, a newcomer interrupts the meeting with alarming news.

They find out that the Kokugoku Onsen, also known as the ‘Box of Shame,’ is under attack by a member of the Hishaku, identified by the flame crest on their hand. The Kamunabi members are shocked by the scale of the assault in the Kagurabachi Chapter 46 spoilers.

The invasion is said to have resulted in total destruction and the appearance of multiple Spirit Energy Physical Manifestations, similar to those of the Enchanted Blades. Chihiro realizes that this attack is part of the Hishaku's plan to eliminate the sword bearers and seize the blades.

Chihiro quickly argues that the Kamunabi have no time to waste and urges them to place their bets on him as their immediate asset. He acknowledges that he has no intention of handing over the swords to the Kamunabi or anyone else in the Kagurabachi Chapter 46 spoilers.

Advertisement

He also states that he recognizes that they need someone who can wield the Enten blade effectively in the current crisis. He tells them to place their bets on him, and a brief flashback of Kunishige Rokuhira on trial in a similar situation is seen.

The blond Kamunabi member is outraged and objects, but another member orders Chihiro to be uncuffed and agrees to accept him temporarily. He then warns Chihiro that he will not be allowed to do as he pleases with the Enchanted Blades in the Kagurabachi Chapter 46 spoilers.

The chapter ends as the man states that the aforementioned sword bearer has escaped from the ‘Box of Shame’ and is currently on the run. He tells Chihiro to protect his life, and the Kamunabi would provide him with all the necessary guidance.

The Kagurabachi Chapter 46 spoilers conclude with an editor’s note hinting that the next issue would have a colored cover and lead page.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more spoilers like this and updates from the Kagurabachi manga.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.