Kagurabachi Chapter 47 Spoilers Out: Uruha’s Connection To Kunishige Rokuhira Revealed; Discover More Here

Chihiro Rokuhira had met with the Kamunabi higher-ups in the last chapter, and now he has been tasked with saving an Enchanted Blade wielder from the Hishaku alongside Hakuri. Fans have been looking forward to the next chapter to find out what happens next.

Fortunately for eager fans, the Kagurabachi Chapter 47 spoilers have recently been leaked online, revealing Uruha Yoji’s relationship with Kunishige Rokuhira, as well as Hakuri and Chihiro’s first encounter with the Enchanted Blade contractor. Keep reading to find out more about the upcoming events.

Kagurabachi Chapter 47 spoilers

According to the Kagurabachi Chapter 47 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled Uruha. The spoilers also reveal that the chapter’s cover page entails snippets of the Enchanted Blade wielders, as well as the name of the new arc, ‘Swordbearer Assassination Arc,’ though the exact translation may differ.

The chapter focuses on the story of Uruha Yoji, the wielder of the Enchanted Blade, Kumeyuri, and begins with a flashback as Uruha thinks about the pinnacle of his life, the moment he received the blade from Kunishige Rokuhira.

After acquiring Kumeyuri, Uruha fought with distinction during the Seitei War, driven by his admiration for Kunishige. For him, wielding the Enchanted Blade in Kunishige’s name was a great honor, and he was glad to fight for the man he held in such high esteem.

After the war, Uruha returned Kumeyuri to Kunishige, but he did not hear from him again for fifteen years. The silence was broken in the Kagurabachi Chapter 47 spoilers when Uruha received word from the Kamunabi that Kunishige had died.

The Kamunabi revealed that an evil organization called Hishaku was responsible for Kunishige’s death and that they had stolen all the Enchanted Blades. He also learns that they had even killed Misaka, the contractor of the Cloud Gouger.

Given that Hishaku targeted wielders of the Enchanted Blades, the Kamunabi vowed to protect them. Uruha, living a dull life at Kokugoku Sanzo, a natural hot spring in northern Toyama Prefecture, later learned about the existence of a seventh Enchanted Blade and the son of Kunishige in the Kagurabachi Chapter 47 spoilers.

However, Uruha found it difficult to believe that Kunishige had a son, as he never imagined Kunishige would take care of a child. The chapter then returns to the present, three years after Kunishige's death, with Uruha feeling aimless and without the will to live.

One day, his mundane existence is interrupted by the unexpected attack of Hishaku at Kokugoku. In the midst of the chaos, the Kamunabi elite sorcerers urgently tell Uruha to escape. As he flees in the Kagurabachi Chapter 47 spoilers, Uruha wonders who the Kamunabi were sending as guards.

He believes that only people like Azami or Hiyuki would be enough. Heading toward a nearby station, he senses the enemy's presence and believes his situation to be hopeless. Just then, Hakuri arrives. Uruha doubts Hakuri’s ability to save him, given the number of enemies surrounding them.

Hakuri explains that there was another person assigned, but they had to split up to find Uruha faster. He then notices that Uruha is holding a blade and asks him about it in the Kagurabachi Chapter 47 spoilers. Uruha says that it is just a normal blade for self-defense.

The chapter the briefly depicts a flashback where Chihiro informs Hakuri that a person's body can only hold one type of sorcery. Once a person makes a life contract with an Enchanted Blade, they lose their original sorcery powers.

This explains why current contractors of the Enchanted Blades, like Uruha, are defenseless without their weapons and require protection. Back in the present, Hakuri attempts to use his powers to save Uruha but fails as he starts bleeding from the nose in the Kagurabachi Chapter 47 spoilers.

Uruha then recalls a Kamunabi elite’s words, stating that if Uruha does not survive, he would come haunt him. In a sudden burst of resolve, Uruha wields his ordinary blade and swiftly defeats several guards with his exceptional swordsmanship.

Hakuri is impressed by Uruha’s skills, but reinforcements soon arrive, forcing them to board the metro to escape. However, they soon discover that the metro car has three more Hishaku members. Feeling trapped, Uruha believes their fate is sealed in the Kagurabachi Chapter 47 spoilers.

Hakuri says otherwise, just as a shadow of Chihiro Rokuhira appears behind the Hishaku. He quickly takes them out, just before greeting Uruha warmly. Chihiro mentions that he has heard a great deal about him from his father, Kunishige.

Uruha noticies that Chihiro used an enchanted blade, and remembers thinking that Kunishige having a son was fake. When Chihiro assures Uruha that he and Hakuri would protect him, Uruha notices the striking resemblance between the boy and Kunishige in the Kagurabachi Chapter 47 spoilers.

This seems to evoke a sense of joy in him, as he excitedly yells and expresses his desire to fight for Rokuhira once more. The Kagurabachi Chapter 47 spoilers end with Chihiro looking confused as Hakuri calls Uruha a dangerous/crazy person.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.