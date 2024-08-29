Kagurabachi Chapter 47: Chihiro And Hakuri Set Out To Catch Uruha; Release Date, Where To Read And More

Chihiro Rokuhira has faced the Kamunabi’s judgment panel as they debated his trustworthiness and character. However, before the panel could come to a conclusion, an unforeseen attack on one of the Sanzos was made by the Hishaku.

This compelled the Kamunabi to redirect their focus, leading to Chihiro and Hakuri undertaking a rescue mission. Don’t miss Kagurabachi Chapter 47 to find out what happens next. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

Kagurabachi Chapter 47: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 47 is set to release on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 12 am JST. Internationally, this translates to a daytime release on Sunday, September 1, though the exact time may vary due to time zone differences.

Fans can access Kagurabachi Chapter 47 through various Shueisha-affiliated platforms, including the MANGAPlus website and app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and VIZ Media's official website. The physical copy will also be made available in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 40.

Expected plot Kagurabachi Chapter 47

The upcoming Kagurabachi Chapter 47 will likely continue where the last chapter left off, as Chihiro Rokuhira and Hakuri Sazanami attempt to find the Enchanted Blade bearer Uruha that has escaped from the destroyed Sanzo fortress.

The chapter is likely to feature intense action sequences as Chihiro and Hakuri try to track down Uruha and deal with the Hishaku forces, all while navigating their complex relationship with the Kamunabi’s forces. However, given Hakuri’s current state, they may attempt to avoid battle if possible.

Kagurabachi Chapter 47 may also include a brief flashback to the period before and during the invasion of the fortress, perhaps revealing that Uruha does not wish to be taken back to the Kamunabi either. This may be due to his fear of losing his freedom once more, leading to his evasion of Chihiro’s pursuit as well.

Kagurabachi Chapter 46 recap

Titled Unruly Punk, Kagurabachi Chapter 46 begins as Chihiro Rokuhira appears before the Kamunabi leaders in handcuffs, prompting a heated debate over his intentions and identity. A flashback reveals Shiba advising Chihiro to remain cautious since the Kamunabi leadership has differing views on him and the Enchanted Blades.

As Chihiro is interrogated, a sorcerer with a mustache asks if his plan to meet the former Enchanted Blade holders to outwit the Hishaku is sound. The Kamunabi are reluctant to approve his plan due to the danger of elite sorcerers guarding each Sanzo and their limited knowledge of Chihiro.

Blood tests to confirm his connection to Kunishige Rokuhira are pending, but the meeting proceeds urgently due to the temporary seal on the Shinuchi. When asked to show Hakuri’s sorcery powers, Hiyuki explains Hakuri is currently unable to demonstrate his abilities in Kagurabachi Chapter 46.

She vouches for his potential, but states that it was Chihiro pulling the strings, not Hakuri. As the discussion continues, Chihiro refuses to reveal personal details, and instead tells the Kamunabi to focus on his actions: defeating Sojo, ending the Rakuzaichi auction, and recovering the Shinuchi blade.

Hiyuki further defends Chihiro, stating that he would only hurt an evildoer. However, one of the leaders consider killing him and taking Enten for themselves in Kagurabachi Chapter 46. The session is interrupted by news of a Kokugoku fortress invasion led by the Hishaku forces who wield Datensenki.

Kagurabachi Chapter 46 ends as Chihiro is released from his handcuffed as he is tasked with locating Uruha, the bearer who escaped during attack.

