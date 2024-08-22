Kagurabachi Chapter 46: Chihiro Stands Trial Before The Kamunabi; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Chihiro and Hakuri have recovered from their injuries, and after having discussed their plans with the rest of their group, Chihiro now stands before the Kamunabi leaders in an attempt to join their forces.

With the upcoming chapter set to reveal how the course of the trial’s proceedings, fans can look forward to another exciting chapter in Takeru Hokazono’s battle shonen manga. Don’t miss Kagurabachi Chapter 46 as it releases, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Kagurabachi Chapter 46: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 46 is set to debut on Monday, August 26, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 39. For readers outside Japan, the chapter will be available on Sunday, August 25, though the exact release time may vary depending on individual time zones.

Fans worldwide can access Kagurabachi Chapter 46 digitally through Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website and app, the Shonen Jump+ app, as well as through Viz Media's official site. While the first and latest three chapters are freely accessible on most platforms, a subscription is required for full access.

Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 46

As Chapter 45 concluded with Chihiro’s trial before the Kamunabi leadership, Kagurabachi Chapter 46 will likely continue as the hearing proceeds. Chihiro will likely present his intentions to the Kamunabi officials, seeking their support for his plan to recover the Enchanted Blades from the Hishaku.

Kagurabachi Chapter 46 may explore how the Kamunabi higher-ups respond to Chihiro’s proposal and whether they view him as a trustworthy ally or a potential threat. Additionally, Azami’s reaction to Chihiro’s choice to align with the Kamunabi could be a significant focal point in the chapter as well.

Advertisement

Kagurabachi Chapter 45 recap

Titled What Comes Next, Kagurabachi Chapter 45 begins with the leader of the Hishaku discussing his next steps with a mysterious figure. Confident that everything is unfolding according to his plan, the leader is pleased that the Shinuchi blade is now headed to the Kamunabi.

Meanwhile, Chihiro and Hakuri wake up after a day of rest, finding Shiba and Hiyuki engaged in video games. As they recover, Chihiro realizes that Shiba has not disclosed his past with the Kamunabi to the others.

Char informs Chihiro and Hakuri that Yuu Inazuma is grateful for their help in Kagurabachi Chapter 45. Hiyuki then talks about the Kamunabi's failure to protect the people and praises Chihiro and Hakuri for their role.

Chihiro then inquires about the fate of the Enten blade, leading Hiyuki to explain that it has been sent to Kamunabi headquarters. Shiba expresses concerns about the Kamunabi having the Shinuchi, especially given the Hishaku’s calculated plans.

Advertisement

Chihiro, recalling his father’s warning that the Shinuchi should never be used, decides to steal the remaining Enchanted Blades from the Hishaku in Kagurabachi Chapter 45. His plan involves using Hakuri’s ability to register and transfer the blades.

Tafuku reveals that the former blade holders are hidden in heavily guarded Kamunabi fortresses across Japan. Despite the potential danger, Chihiro remains determined to pursue his plan. Kagurabachi Chapter 45 ends with Chihiro about to present his case to the Kamunabi higher-ups.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Kagurabachi manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.