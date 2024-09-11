Kagurabachi Chapter 49: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Chihiro Rokuhira revealed the details of Hishaku's schemes to Uruha in the last chapter of Kagurabachi, while the Kokugoku Steam Squad managed to overcome the Hishaku and make it to Senkutsuji Temple.

However, their efforts were thwarted when Hirohiko, a member of Hishaku, decimated them. With Chihiro now about to face this formidable adversary within the confined space of the train car, fans can only wonder how the boy will overcome this challenge.

Don’t miss the release of Kagurabachi Chapter 49 to find out what happens next, and keep reading to learn when it’s out, the expected plot and more.

Kagurabachi Chapter 49: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 49 will debut on Moday, September 16, 2024, at 12 am JST, as confirmed by MANGAPlus. However, due to individual time zone differences, most international fans will be able to access the chapter earlier, on September 15, 2024.

Global fans can access Kagurabachi Chapter 49 digitally on various Shueisha-affiliated platforms, including the MANGAPlus website and app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and Viz Media's official site. A physical copy of the chapter will also be available in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 42.

Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 49

Kagurabachi Chapter 49 is expected to focus on the battle between Chihiro Rokuhira and Hirohiko. Chihiro will likely demonstrate the full capabilities of his Enchanted Blade, Enten, against Hirohiko, whose powers remain undisclosed.

The previous chapter hinted that Hirohiko may possess unique abilities that could challenge Chihiro's prowess in Kagurabachi Chapter 49. Given Hirohiko's earlier remark to his partner, he may attempt to eliminate Uruha without directly engaging Chihiro, suggesting a more cunning plan is in place.

Kagurabachi Chapter 48 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 48 is titled ‘The Kokugoku Steam Squad.’ Chihiro informs Hakuri and Uruha that he has moved the other passengers to a different part of the train to keep them safe, as they head toward the Senkutsuji Temple.

During the journey, Uruha, noticing similarities between Chihiro and his father Kunishige, requests to see Chihiro’s Enchanted Blade, Enten. He treats the weapon with care, almost like a child, and shares his relief that Kunishige had someone with him during his years in hiding.

Chihiro reveals to Uruha that the weapons used by Hishaku's assassins were created by Genichi Sojo, utilizing the same material as Enchanted Blades, Datenseki. They discuss the Hishaku’s strategy of using these weapons without risking their own members in Kagurabachi Chapter 48.

Meanwhile, at Kokugoku, the Kamunabi elite guards have successfully fended off a wave of assassins. They arrive at the station before Chihiro’s group, though are taken down by a Hishaku member named Hirohiko. Kagurabachi Chapter 48 ends Hirohiko entering the train, about to face Chihiro.

