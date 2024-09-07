Kagurabachi Chapter 48 Spoilers: Kamunabi Forces Wiped Out As Chihiro Faces Hishaku; DEETS

The last chapter of Kagurabachi introduced Yoji Uruha, the wielder of the Kumeyuri and a long-time supporter of Kunishige Rokuhira, the protagonist’s father. With Chihiro tasked with the excitable man’s protection, fans have been looking forward to the upcoming chapter to find out what happens next.

Fortunately for eager fans, the Kagurabachi Chapter 48 spoilers have been recently leaked online, revealing the next series of events within the manga. Here’s everything you need to know about the leaks, including how the Kamunabi elites are wiped out and more.

Kagurabachi Chapter 48 spoilers

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 48 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Kokugoku Hot Spring Squad.’ The chapter begins with Chihiro Rokuhira informing Yoji Uruha and Hakuri Sazanami that most passengers have already vacated the train.

With just one more stop to go, they plan to clear the train completely, ensuring they travel alone to Senkutsuji Temple, where another contractor of an Enchanted Blade is being held. Uruha says he understands, and Chihiro insists that he stop using honorifics when addressing him.

A photograph of Uruha and Kunishige is briefly shown, with Kunishige’s shirt bearing the phrase “kinen satsuei,” translating to “commemorative photograph.” Curious about Chihiro, Uruha asks if he can hold the Enten blade, which Hakuri humorously compares to asking to hold a baby in the Kagurabachi Chapter 48 spoilers.

Chihiro then asks Uruha about his lack of suspicion regarding his identity. However, Uruha excitedly declares that Chihiro is not just Kunishige's son, but embodies the very essence of Kunishige himself. Hakuri then whispers to Chihiro that Uruha might be a bit unstable.

Uruha smiles and says that Chihiro bears a striking resemblance to his father, and it feels like a reunion after eighteen long years. Uruha affectionately pats the sheathed Enten, saying the 7th Enchanted Blade was the most tangible proof of Chihiro’s identity in the Kagurabachi Chapter 48 spoilers.

He says he now understands why the previous blade wielders had to be kept hidden, even separated from Kunishige. Uruha expresses relief that Kunishige was not alone during the fifteen years he went into hiding, prompting Chihiro to smile.

Thinking about his father's death three years ago, Chihiro explains how the Hishaku aim to kill all former wielders of the Enchanted Blades to use their power. He then describes the situation at the Kokugoku in the Kagurabachi Chapter 48 spoilers.

Chihiro reveals that the assassins were wielding creations made by Genichi Sojo, using weapons made from Datenseki – the same material from which the Enchanted Blades are forged. However, these weapons come at a severe cost, draining the user's life in exchange.

Although Chihiro has only witnessed the effects of Datenseki once, he is shocked that Hishaku has managed to mass-produce these deadly weapons. Even though the powers are temporary, they are more than sufficient to destroy a Sanzo in the Kagurabachi Chapter 48 spoilers.

Hakuri then attempts to understand the hierarchy of the Hishaku’s Datensenki weilders, but Uruha clarifies that since the Hishaku failed in their attempt to destroy the Sanso, Sojo’s weapons are not as significant a threat.

The Kagurabachi Chapter 48 spoilers then shift back and forth between the train and the Kokugoku Hot Spring as Uruha expresses confidence in the Kamunabi elite guards at the Kokugoku Sanzo, who had pledged to protect him with their lives.

While they may lack the speed and strength of the Datenseki-enhanced assassins, they compensate with their experience and impeccable coordination. At the Kokugoku Hot Spring, the Kamunabi elite squad are seen executing a well-coordinated combat strategy to defeat the first wave of Hishaku assassins.

Shortly after, they receive a message that Uruha has found new protectors and is heading to the Senkutsuji Temple. One of the Kamunabi sorcerers expresses a desire to get ahead of Uruha to greet him warmly in the Kagurabachi Chapter 48 spoilers.

Meanwhile, on the train, Chihiro and Hakuri notice something amiss as the station appears eerily deserted. The chapter then shifts to a mysterious sorcerer standing near a vending machine at the station.

This sorcerer commends their partner and is pleased that Yura, possibly Hishaku's leader, has authorized them to take action. The sorcerer, named Hiruhiko, expresses frustration over the three years of preparation and is eager to start the “main story” in the Kagurabachi Chapter 48 spoilers.

Their partner warns Hiruhiko that Uruha's guardian is an Enchanted Blade user. Hiruhiko seems excited by the prospect, suggesting that there will be no satisfaction if they only eliminate Uruha without facing the Enten user.

Hiruhiko is then seen boarding the train in the Kagurabachi Chapter 48 spoilers, and a bench at the station depict the bodies of the Kamunabi elite members seated, bloodied and unconscious – likely dead. This includes the sorcerer who was close to Uruha.

As Hiruhiko enters the first carriage, Chihiro Rokuhira, with his Enten blade activated, is waiting for them. Meanwhile, Uruha and Hakuri remain in another carriage, as Hakuri wonders how Uruha can remain so calm. The Kagurabachi Chapter 48 spoilers end with Chihiro facing Hiruhiko.

