Kagurabachi Chapter 52: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Fans saw Samura use his incredible speed with the lai sword drawing technique in the last chapter of Kagurabachi, effortlessly dispatching Hishaku's assassins at the Senkutsuji Temple. Additionally, it was revealed that Samura holds the contract for the Enchanted Blade Tobimune.

With the chapter concluding on an exciting cliffhanger, fans are now excitedly looking forward to the release of Kagurabachi Chapter 52. Don’t miss it as it drops; get the release date, expected plot and more details here.

Kagurabachi Chapter 52: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 52 will be released on Monday, October 7, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 45. For those outside Japan, it will be available on Sunday, October 6, with release times varying by time zone.

Fans around the globe can read Kagurabachi Chapter 52 digitally via Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website and app, Viz Media’s official site, and the Shonen Jump+ app. The first three chapters and the most recent three are free to access on the first two platforms, while a subscription is necessary for complete access on the Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 52

Kagurabachi Chapter 52 will likely see the battle at Senkutsuji Temple escalate as more of the Hishaku’s assassins challenge Samura. Given Samura’s demonstrated skill in combat, the chapter may introduce a formidable opponent, possibly the other Hishaku sorcerer who was seen earlier with Hirohiko.

This new enemy could attempt to ambush Samura, providing a tougher challenge for the blind swordsman and testing his mastery with the blade. On the other hand, the focus may instead return to Chihiro’s ongoing battle against Hirohiko and the Datenseki users in Kagurabachi Chapter 52, as it has been a couple of chapters since his fight was depicted.

Kagurabachi Chapter 51 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 51, titled Samura, opens with a flashback where Chihiro visits Samura’s home with Shiba. Samura, who blinded himself to sharpen his judgment and combat skills, had acted as a mentor, teaching Chihiro how to wield a sword without hesitation.

In the present, Hishaku’s assassins launch an aggressive attack on Senkutsuji Temple, overwhelming the monks defending it. Samura steps in, swiftly cutting down the enemies despite his blindness. Hakuri wonders if Samura relies on smell to fight.

It is then revealed that Samura uses sound and echolocation for combat. His fighting technique involves lightning-fast strikes based on the reverberations of his sword’s movements, allowing him to determine his enemies’ positions.

Uruha, also trained by Samura, recognizes the immense skill his master possesses, thinking that none would have died at Kokugoku Sanzo had Samura been present. Kagurabachi Chapter 51 concludes by revealing that Samura was the contracted wielder of the Enchanted Blade Tobimune.

