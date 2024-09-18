Kagurabachi Chapter 50: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Chihiro Rokuhira faced off against Hirohiko from the Hishaku organization in the last chapter of Kagurabachi, all in an attempt to defend Yoji Uruha, a contractor of an Enchanted Blade. Fans saw Hirohiko launch attacks using his origami-based sorcery, but Chihiro countered them with his Enten Enchanted Blade.

The chapter also revealed Chihiro's goal to resolve the standoff between Hishaku and Kamunabi, believing that recovering the stolen Enchanted Blades was the key. With the cliffhanger ending leaving fans on edge, the release of Kagurabachi Chapter 50 highly sought after. Find out when it hits shelves here, as well as other details about the chapter.

Kagurabachi Chapter 50: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 50 will be released on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #43, as reported by MANGAPlus. Due to global time zone variances, international readers may have access to it as early as September 22, 2024, depending on their location. Keep in mind that the exact release time will also similarly vary.

For fans outside Japan, Kagurabachi Chapter 50 will be digitally available for free on Shueisha platforms like MANGAPlus, Shonen Jump+ App, Viz Media's website, and the MANGAPlus app. Note that while the first and most recent three chapters are free on most platforms, accessing the full Kagurabachi series may require a Shonen Jump+ app subscription.

Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 50

Kagurabachi Chapter 50 will see the battle between Chihiro and Hirohiko, alongside the revived Anti-Enten Squad, continue. Chihiro’s deep understanding of the Enchanted Blade will be vital in countering Hirohiko’s unique origami-based sorcery, which is expected to reveal more of its dangerous potential.

Given that origami can take many forms, Hirohiko’s powers will be difficult to predict and may require Chihiro to improvise further. Additionally, Uruha and Hakuri will likely face the remaining assassins on the train, potentially encountering Hirohiko’s missing partner, who has yet to be seen. Hakuri may finally be able to unleash an Isou technique to protect Uruha in Kagurabachi Chapter 50.

Kagurabachi Chapter 49 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 49, titled Deadlock, sees Hirohiko clash against Chihiro on the train, backed by a group of hired assassins. Chihiro questions Hirohiko’s intentions, suspecting he wasn’t involved in his father's death.

Hirohiko declares his goal to eliminate Uruha and undo the Eternal Contract. While some assassins break through a window to attack Uruha, he swiftly defeats them. Meanwhile, Chihiro prepares for battle, cloaking himself in Nishiki.

Hirohiko reveals his origami-based sorcery, creating Blood Cranes that injure the assassins and obscure Chihiro’s vision in Kagurabachi Chapter 49. Seizing the opportunity, Hirohiko attacks, but Chihiro counters with a shockwave using Kuro, similar to Shinuchi's Centipede.

Uruha insists Chihiro should stop worrying about him, prompting Chihiro to leap off the train with Hirohiko, knowing the sorcerer is the primary threat. Hirohiko, excited to fight, revives the assassins using Datenseki, forming the Anti-Enten Squad.

Kagurabachi Chapter 49 ends with Chihiro preparing to face Hirohiko and his newly strengthened forces.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.