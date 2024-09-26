Kagurabachi Chapter 51: Samura To Hold Off The Hishaku As Hakuri Recovers; Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter of Kagurabachi introduced fans to Samura, another Enchanted Blade contractor acquainted with Chihiro. As he wields his sword to defend Uruha, Hakuri, and others at Senkutsuji Temple, Hakuri is taken in by the sorcerers to recover his abilities.

With Chihiro still battling Hirohiko and the Datensenki wielders at the station, Samura will have to delay the Hishaku invaders to buy time. Don’t miss Kagurabachi Chapter 51 to find out what happens next. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the chapter.

Kagurabachi Chapter 51: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 51 is set to debut on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 44. For readers outside Japan, the chapter will be available on Sunday, September 29, though the exact release time may vary depending on individual time zones.

Fans worldwide can access Kagurabachi Chapter 51 digitally through Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website and app, Viz Media's official site, as well as through the Shonen Jump+ app. While the first and latest three chapters are freely accessible on former two platforms, a subscription is required for full access on the latter.

Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 51

Kagurabachi Chapter 51 will likely see the spotlight shift to Samura as he demonstrates his formidable strength against the approaching Hishaku-contracted sorcerers. The chapter will explore why Uruha, a strong fighter himself, holds Samura in such high regard.

We may also see Hakuri recover in time to help Samura in battle. Meanwhile, Chihiro’s ongoing battle with Hirohiko and the Datenseki users will continue in Kagurabachi Chapter 51. Chihiro may finally use the opportunity to unleash the full potential of his blade in a bid to neutralize the Hishaku sorcerer.

Kagurabachi Chapter 50 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 50, titled Interceptions, opens with flashback to the events prior to the current events, where Chihiro recounts the importance of protecting the Enchanted Blade wielders to maintain Japan's stability.

He recalls his father Kunishige explaining that the true heroes of the Seitei War were the blade wielders, a sentiment he repeated often. In the present, Uruha and Hakuri step off the train, meeting two Masumi sorcerers who will help transport them to Senkutsuji Temple, where Samura waits.

Upon arrival, Samura greets them, recognizing Chihiro’s scent on Hakuri. Samura shares memories of meeting Chihiro and his Shiba, telling Hakuri of his deep respect for Kunishige. As the group prepares for battle, the temple detects approaching Hishaku-contracted sorcerers in Kagurabachi Chapter 50.

Samura mobilizes the defenses, while one Masumi sorcerer leads Hakuri to receive treatment for his sorcery recovery. Uruha assures Hakuri that Samura’s strength will protect the temple, noting his unmatched combat abilities.

Meanwhile, Chihiro faces Hirohiko, determined to protect his allies. At Senkutsuji Temple, the sorcer in charge of healing Hakuri asks Samura to buy 30 minutes of time, and Kagurabachi Chapter 50 ends as Samura confidently prepares for battle.

For more updates on the defense against the Hishaku attack within the Kagurabachi manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.