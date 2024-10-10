Kagurabachi Chapter 53: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Hirohiko tried to break Chihiro mentally in the last chapter of Kagurabachi by casting him as a villain in the eyes of the public, and as their duel continues, fans are eager to know the results of their fight and whether Chihiro will be affected by Hirohiko’s taunts.

Don’t miss Kagurabachi Chapter 53 to find out what happens next in their duel within the theater. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to read it, what to expect next, and a recap of the last chapter.

Kagurabachi Chapter 53: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 53 is scheduled for release on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 12 am JST. For international audiences, this means it will be available during the day on Sunday, October 13, with exact timings varying by time zone.

Fans can find Kagurabachi Chapter 53 on several Shueisha platforms, including the MANGAPlus website and app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and VIZ Media's official site. Additionally, a physical version will be released in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 46.

Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 53

Kagurabachi Chapter 53 will likely continue the battle between Chihiro and Hirohiko, now within the theater grounds. After attempting to psychologically manipulate Chihiro in the last chapter, Hirohiko seems intent on breaking him mentally.

As Hirohiko seems to aim to convince Chihiro that his path does not lead to justice and make him out to be a villain, fans will likely see more of Hirohiko's mind games. On the other hand, Kagurabachi Chapter 53 could shift its focus back to Samura, who is engaged in his own battle against the assassins at Senkutsuji temple.

Kagurabachi Chapter 52 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 52 is titled ‘Just the Two of Us,’ and opens with a flashback where Chihiro and Hiyuki discuss the mysterious Hishaku group. Hiyuki expresses frustration over Kamunabi’s failure to gather meaningful intelligence on the Hishaku’s true motives, leaving them constantly at a disadvantage.

Chihiro is determined to break this cycle and confront their enemies head-on. In the present, Chihiro prepares for battle against Hirohiko, cloaking himself with the power of his enchanted blade, Nishiki. Hirohiko, excited to face Chihiro, reveals they are the same age and reminisces about learning to kill at the age of three.

He then laments about his inability to find an equal until he met Chihiro, whom he believes shares similar ideals. Chihiro, horrified by the atrocities committed by the Hishaku, rejects this comparison in Kagurabachi Chapter 52. Hirohiko creates a diversion using his origami sorcery and escapes.

He heads to a theater to enjoy a play, while Chihiro is left to fight the Datenseki users alone. Despite the power of the Datenseki stones, Hirohiko knows they are no match for Chihiro’s experience. In the theater, the announcer calls for the “ultimate challenger.”

Just as he says this, Chihiro suddenly drops onto the stage, accompanied by the bodies of his slain foes. Hirohiko remarks that Chihiro appears monstrous to ordinary people, but Chihiro blames him for turning him into one. Kagurabachi Chapter 52 ends with Hirohiko claiming only he can understand Chihiro, while the latter remains indifferent to his words.

