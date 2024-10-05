Kagurabachi Chapter 52 Spoilers: Chihiro Turns Into A Villain During His Fight Against Hirohiko; DEETS

Last chapter, fans saw Samura unleash his rapid sword-drawing skill to eliminate Hishaku’s assassins at the Senkutsuji Temple. This battle showed fans just how remarkable his determination and skills are, especially as the bearer of the Enchanted Blade Tobimune.

The next chapter was expected to reveal more about Chihiro’s fight against Hishaku member Hirohiko, and the Kagurabachi Chapter 52 spoilers have not disappointed. Keep reading to get a sneak peak into the upcoming chapter.

Kagurabachi Chapter 52 spoilers

According to the Kagurabachi Chapter 52 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Just The Two Of Us.’ The chapter allegedly begins with a flashback featuring Chihiro and Hiyuki, where Chihiro reveals that despite their best efforts, all they know about the Hishaku organization is that it emerged four years ago.

The Hishaku’s initial impact was significant — they eliminated Kunishige Rokuhira, the wielder of the Cloud Gouger, and stole the Enchanted Blades. Following these actions, they vanished from public view, retreating into the shadows.

Even the Kamunabi, known for their vast intelligence networks, could not track the Hishaku’s movements, leaving Hiyuki feeling that they were constantly a step behind. In the present, Chihiro activates his Enchanted Blade, Nishiki, against Hirohiko in the Kagurabachi Chapter 52 spoilers.

Chihiro is determined to dismantle the Hishaku’s hold on power, vowing to strip them of their freedom and expose their hidden plans, members, and true ambitions. Hirohiko, however, is thrilled to witness Chihiro fighting at full strength.

He views Chihiro as his equal in the Kagurabachi Chapter 52 spoilers, revealing that he began learning the art of killing at the age of three. Despite his early start, Hirohiko never found anyone who could match him—until he met Chihiro.

Believing they share a kindred spirit, Hirohiko expresses his desire to form a bond with Chihiro, seeing him as a potential friend. However, Chihiro, repulsed by Hirohiko’s villainy, vehemently rejects the idea of being compared to him.

In response to Chihiro’s rejection, Hirohiko orders the assassins under his command to carry out their tasks. He then scatters his signature origami papers and vanishes from the scene, using the diversion to escape in the Kagurabachi Chapter 52 spoilers.

The Anti-Enten special forces, taking advantage of Hirohiko’s distraction, charge at Chihiro with lethal intent. Meanwhile, Hirohiko arrives at a theatre, where a stage play based on the Battle of Sanoshima is being performed.

As the play begins, Hirohiko decides to relax, leaving Uruha and the others at Senkutsuji Temple to deal with the assassins. He chats casually with a fellow audience member in the Kagurabachi Chapter 52 spoilers, discussing the plot of the play.

Back at the battlefield, Chihiro unleashes the full power of his Enten Enchanted Blade to fend off the Datenseki users. Hirohiko, familiar with the power of the Datenseki stones, understands that timing is crucial in their use.

As Chihiro battles, he questions whether Hirohiko is manipulating the origami papers remotely, but quickly dismisses the idea, recognizing the bloodlust radiating from the Anti-Enten forces. Chihiro is seemingly being lead to the play’s building as he fights in the Kagurabachi Chapter 52 spoilers.

At the theatre, the announcer welcomes the play’s villain on stage, only for Chihiro to descend from above, surrounded by the lifeless bodies of several assassins. The audience, horrified by the bloody spectacle, flees in panic.

Hirohiko, however, remains unfazed in the Kagurabachi Chapter 52 spoilers, knowing the limitations of the Datenseki stones. He explains that while the stones are powerful, they can only be used once, whereas an Enchanted Blade grows stronger over time.

Confident in his strategy, Hirohiko remains calm, understanding that Chihiro’s three years of experience with his blade make him a powerful opponent. As the remaining audience scrambles to escape, Hirohiko remarks that ordinary people no longer see Chihiro as human, suggesting that he himself played a role in this transformation.

The Kagurabachi Chapter 52 spoilers ends with Hirohiko declaring that only he truly understands Chihiro. However, Chihiro, unmoved by Hirohiko’s words, remains focused on his mission as he shows no interest in the sorcerer’s attempts to connect with him.

