Kagurabachi Chapter 54: Chihiro To Make It To Senkutsuji Temple; Release Date, Where To Read And More

Hiruhiko took the unsuspecting audience members in the theater hostage, forcing Chihiro into a rather challenging predicament in the last chapter of Kagurabachi. The Hishaku sorcerer was eager to observe Chihiro's response, though was only met with indifference and defeat at the hands of Chihiro.

With Chihiro accepting his identity as a sinner and having overcome Hirohiko, fans can only look forward to the release of Kagurabachi Chapter 54 to find out what happens next. Keep reading to discover when it’s out, where to read it, the expected plot and a recap of the last chapter.

Kagurabachi Chapter 54: Release date and where to read

As reported by MANGAPlus, Kagurabachi Chapter 54 will be released on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 12 am JST. Due to time zone differences, some global audiences may be able to access it as early as October 20, 2024. Keep in mind that the exact time may vary by location and upload speed.

Viz Media's website, Shonen Jump+ App, Shueisha's MANGAPlus app and official site are the digital platforms where readers can find the latest chapter. However, while the first and the latest three chapters are available for free on these platforms, a subscription is required to access the rest of the manga. Kagurabachi Chapter 54 will also be released in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 47.

Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 54

Kagurabachi Chapter 54 is expected to remain on the aftermath of Chihiro’s confrontation with Hirohiko. Though Hirohiko has been overpowered, the possibility of him holding back some final trick remains.

Advertisement

Chihiro will likely press for more information about the Hishaku, aiming to uncover their hidden plans and members. Meanwhile, there is a chance that the chapter updates fans on the events at the Senkutsuji Temple and more about Samura’s status.

Given the blind swordsman’s history and connection with Chihiro, a reunion could occur in Kagurabachi Chapter 54, especially if the situation at the temple stabilizes. The chapter may also explore the implications of Chihiro’s actions, including how he balances his self-perceived guilt with the necessity of his actions against Hishaku.

Kagurabachi Chapter 53 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 53, titled Darkness, begins with a flashback in which Samura teaches young Chihiro swordsmanship, emphasizing the harsh reality of combat compared to mere training. He pokes Chihiro’s eyes and reminds him of the number of lives taken in battle, contrasting it with the simplicity of slicing bamboo straws.

In the present, Chihiro faces off against Hirohiko, a Hishaku sorcerer. Hirohiko, seeing a potential bond between them through their mutual experience in killing, tries to manipulate Chihiro emotionally while using hostages in the theater to prevent Chihiro from attacking recklessly.

Advertisement

Innocent bystanders are entrapped by Hirohiko’s origami sorcery, perceiving Chihiro as a threat in Kagurabachi Chapter 53. Despite being attacked by flesh-eating paper cranes, Chihiro does not retaliate immediately.

Chihiro contemplates Samura’s teachings and his own guilt over killing before channeling the power of his Kuro technique and enveloping the area in darkness. He disables Hirohiko by severing his arms. The chapter ends as he corners him and demands information about the Hishaku organization.

For more updates from the Kagurabachi manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.