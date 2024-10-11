Kagurabachi Chapter 53 Spoilers: Chihiro Defeats Hirohiko As Samura’s Backstory Revealed; DEETS

The Kagurabachi Chapter 53 spoilers have been leaked online recently, and fans can look forward to an exhilarating read. This chapter features some intense action as the battle between Chihiro Rokuhira and Hiruhiko finally concludes.

The spoilers also reveal more about his childhood interactions with Samura as well, so don’t miss it! Keep reading to get a sneak peek into the upcoming chapter with the Kagurabachi Chapter 53 spoilers.

Kagurabachi Chapter 53 spoilers

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 53 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Darkness.’ It starts with a flashback to the time Samura visited a young Chihiro. Samura, a newly introduced character, chose to go blind for personal reasons, one of which is explored in this chapter.

He had been a skilled swordsman who wielded an Enchanted Blade, but the vivid images of the bodies he had cut apart haunted him. This, along with his desire to rid himself of worldly distractions, led him to blind himself.

During this flashback, Samura helps Chihiro practice his swordsmanship, and after having taught him the proper technique, Chihiro slice through bamboo straws. The Kagurabachi Chapter 53 spoilers begin here, as Samura praises the young boy’s ability.

Following this, Samura questions Chihiro’s motives by poking his eyes, curious about what drives his admiration. Samura wanted to ensure that Chihiro wasn’t someone who sought out killing for its own sake, as Samura himself was burdened by guilt from his own experiences with violence.

Advertisement

In the present, the battle between Chihiro and Hirohiko continues. Hirohiko, a character who never had friends growing up, attempts to bond with Chihiro during their fight in the Kagurabachi Chapter 53 spoilers.

He points out the similarities between them: they are both around the same age, have killed many people, and are seen as monsters by ordinary civilians. Hirohiko clearly hopes to find a connection with Chihiro, but Chihiro refuses to engage with these sentiments, focusing on the battle instead.

Hirohiko, aware of Chihiro’s inner conflict and hesitation when hostages are involved, had strategically entered the theater earlier to exploit this. His plan works in the Kagurabachi Chapter 53 spoilers, as Chihiro hesitates when audience members are pulled into Hirohiko’s paper storm.

This makes it difficult to attack due to low visibility. Hirohiko uses the opportunity to unleash a barrage of paper crane attacks, cutting into his opponent. As Chihiro endures the assault, he recalls his conversation with Samura from his childhood, thinking about the consequences of his power and the way others view him.

Advertisement

Despite recognizing that people see him as a monster, Chihiro remains unbothered by this judgment in the Kagurabachi Chapter 53 spoilers. Chihiro survives Hirohiko’s vicious attack but is gravely injured, with blood all over him.

He then counters with his signature move Kuro, and in an instant, the theatre fills up with the move’s ‘black liquid.’ Now in utter darkness, Chihiro slices off Hirohiko’s arm and gains the upper hand in the fight.

With Hirohiko cornered and significantly weakened, the audience members are freed from the paper storm Hirohiko had conjured. The Kagurabachi Chapter 53 spoilers end with Chihiro telling Hirohiko to tell him everything he knows about the Hishaku.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more spoilers and updates from the Kagurabachi manga.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.