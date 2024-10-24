Kagurabachi Chapter 55: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

The last chapter of Kagurabachi has revealed that a Hishaku sorcerer skilled in tree sorcery has been sent to Senkutsuji Temple to take out Samura. Meanwhile, Yura, the leader of Hishaku, remained confident in his plans.

With Samura faces off against this mysterious sorcerer, fans can look forward to Kagurabachi Chapter 55 to find the results of their battle. Don’t miss the chapter, and keep reading to discover the release date, where to read it, the expected plot and a recap of the last chapter.

Kagurabachi Chapter 55: Release date and where to read

As reported by MANGAPlus, Kagurabachi Chapter 55 will be released on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 12 am JST. Due to time zone differences, some global audiences may be able to access it as early as October 27, 2024. Keep in mind that the exact time may vary by location and upload speed.

Viz Media's website, Shonen Jump+ App, Shueisha's MANGAPlus app and official site are the digital platforms where readers can find the latest chapter. However, while the first and the latest three chapters are available for free on these platforms, a subscription is required to access the rest of the manga. Kagurabachi Chapter 55 will also release in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 48.

What to expect in Kagurabachi Chapter 55?

Kagurabachi Chapter 55 will likely shift to the battle between Samura and the Hishaku sorcerer at the Senkutsuji Temple. The Hishaku sorcerer’s mastery over tree sorcery, allowing him to manipulate roots, likely gives him an upper hand in combat.

Samura, despite his skill, may be unable to Samura to counter the tree sorcery and overcome this challenging threat. With Samura’s survival left uncertain, the outcome of this battle will have a significant impact on the balance of power between the Kamunabi and Hishaku factions in Kagurabachi Chapter 55.

Kagurabachi Chapter 54 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 54 is titled Friendship, and begins as Yura, the leader of the Hishaku, is seen contemplating the Kamunabi’s strategies while at a playground. He speculates that Kamunabi is concentrating their forces to defend against an attack, noting that their acceptance of Chihiro suggests desperation.

Yura is troubled by the elusive whereabouts of Shiba. During a phone conversation with a sorcerer, Yura expresses the importance of acquiring at least one Enchanted Blade to penetrate the Kamunabi’s Tokyo headquarters.

The sorcerer questions the decision to entrust Hiruhiko with a significant mission, given his immaturity, but Yura remains confident in Hiruhiko’s combat skills in Kagurabachi Chapter 54. Meanwhile, Chihiro tells Hiruhiko how he turned their fight to his advantage, though Hiruhiko believes they are alike.

Chihiro refutes this, emphasizing their differences. Hiruhiko reveals that the Hishaku consists of ten elite sorcerers led by Yura and has recruited 68 sorcerers with 34 Datenseki weapons. Kagurabachi Chapter 54 ends with the Hishaku sorcerer using tree-based sorcery to confront Samura at the Senkutsuji Temple.

