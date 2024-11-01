Kagurabachi Chapter 56: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

The Hishaku forces have launched a tactical assault upon Senkutsuji Temple, cornering Samura with clever tactics. With Uruha and Hakuri being brought back into the battle and the latter’s determination to risk his life for the cause, fans can only wonder how the upcoming chapter will turn out.

Don’t miss Kagurabachi Chapter 56 to find out if Hakuri will be able to survive this battle unscathed. Keep reading to discover the release date, where to read it, what to expect and a recap of the last chapter’s events.

Kagurabachi Chapter 56: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 56 is set to debut on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 49. For readers outside Japan, the chapter will be available on Sunday, November 3, though the exact release time may vary depending on individual time zones.

Fans worldwide can access Kagurabachi Chapter 56 digitally through Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website and app, the Shonen Jump+ app, as well as through Viz Media’s official site. While the first and latest three chapters are freely accessible on most platforms, a subscription is required for full access.

What to expect in Kagurabachi Chapter 56?

Kagurabachi Chapter 56 will likely see Hakuri Sazanami, despite not having recovered completely, unleash his sorcery to assist against the overwhelming Hishaku forces. Using his powers, he likely plans to add the Enchanted Blades to his Storehouse for later retrieval.

However, maintaining control of his powers amid the Hishaku reinforcements will be quite challenging for the boy. Meanwhile, Kagurabachi Chapter 56 may also update fans on Chihiro and Hiruhiko’s perspective as well.

Kagurabachi Chapter 55 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 55, titled ‘Fight Alongside,’ sees the Masumi urge Hakuri to rest, warning him he needs at least thirty minutes to recover fully before using his sorcery again. However, with only ten minutes having passed, using his powers too soon risks permanent damage or even death.

Meanwhile, Chihiro Rokuhira alerts Uruha and Hakuri of Hishaku’s impending attack on the Senkutsuji temple. The Masumi, preparing to support Samura in his confrontation against the Hishaku reinforcements, also plan an emergency evacuation route for Hakuri and Uruha.

They wake their commander in Kagurabachi Chapter 55, who appears like a young boy resembling Samura. Though reluctant to wake, the commander readies himself with a cigarette. Meanwhile, the Hishaku are kept at bay by Samura, the blind swordsman.

The Hishaku forces use sound and smoke from explosions to mask their attacks, complicating Samura’s echolocation. As Hakuri and Uruha attempt to escape, a Datenseki-infused sorcerer ambushes the warehouse, forcing them back into the battle.

