Kagurabachi Chapter 60: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter saw Samura strike down Chihiro as the boy charged at him, though Shiba arrived just in time to save him. Additionally, the chapter covered a conversation between Samura and the Hishaku’s leader, during which the terms of their agreement were disclosed.

Kagurabachi Chapter 60: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 60 is set to be released on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump 2025 Issue 2, as confirmed by MANGAPlus. Due to time zone differences, international readers may be able to access the chapter as early as December 8, 2024, depending on their location. The exact release time will vary accordingly.

For fans outside Japan, Kagurabachi Chapter 60 will be available for free on Shueisha platforms such as MANGAPlus, Shonen Jump+ App, Viz Media’s website, and the MANGAPlus app. While the first three and most recent chapters are free, a subscription may be required to access the full series.

Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 60

Kagurabachi Chapter 60 will likely focus on Chihiro’s recovery and his reflection on Samura’s actions and motivations. Shiba may finally decide to reveal the truth about the Sword Bearers’ hidden sins and the deeper implications of the War, which he has so far shielded Chihiro from.

Hiyuki, absent from recent events, is expected to return and regroup with Chihiro, possibly bringing new insights or strategies to combat the Hishaku. Meanwhile, Hakuri’s condition may be explored further, revealing whether he can recover and rejoin the battle.

On the antagonist’s side, Samura’s week-long timeline to finalize his plan will continue, with Yura analyzing Kamunabi’s changing defenses and fortifications. Tensions within the Hishaku may also rise in Kagurabachi Chapter 60 due to Samura’s threat to kill them after completing their agreement.

Kagurabachi Chapter 59 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 59, titled ‘Blackout,’ sees Chihiro grappling with the shocking sight of Uruha’s lifeless body and Hakuri unconscious as Samura holds the blood-stained Tobimune. Chihiro then confronts him over giving the Hishaku the blades his father forged.

Samura responds by cutting Chihiro down, deeming his vengeance dangerous. However, Shiba rescues the injured Chihiro and demands answers from Samura, who reveals the Hishaku’s plans to expose their sins and his deal with them to acquire vital information.

At the Hishaku base, Samura warns of killing them once their pact ends as Yura assesses the risks of his alliance. Meanwhile, Chihiro regains consciousness in Kagurabachi Chapter 59.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.