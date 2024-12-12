Kagurabachi Chapter 61: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Kagurabachi saw the senior officers of the Kamunabi discuss their next move, while Chihiro regained consciousness and discovered that he had lost his contract with Enten. Despite being granted a second chance, Chihiro was determined to continue his pursuit of vengeance.

With the boy now joining forces with the Makizumi, don’t miss Kagurabachi Chapter 61 to see the group go after Samura. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more details.

Kagurabachi Chapter 61: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 61 is set to debut on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump 2025 Issue 3. For readers outside Japan, the chapter will be available on Sunday, December 15, though the exact release time may vary depending on individual time zones.

Fans worldwide can access Kagurabachi Chapter 61 digitally through Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website and app, Viz Media's official site, as well as through the Shonen Jump+ app. While the first and latest three chapters are freely accessible on former two platforms, a subscription is required for full access on the latter.

Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 61

Kagurabachi Chapter 61 will likely explore Chihiro’s alliance with the Makizumi. His collaboration may focus on learning stealth tactics and tactical combat to prepare for facing Samura. On another front, the Hishaku’s perspective may take center stage as they regroup and strategize.

Given their possession of two Enchanted Blades, the organization’s next move could involve leveraging these weapons against both Samura and their enemies in Kagurabachi Chapter 61. Simultaneously, the Kamunabi may escalate their plans by deploying personnel identified as potential nemeses for Samura.

Kagurabachi Chapter 60 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 60, titled Resurrection, sees the Kamunabi officials discuss Samura’s actions and the strategic implications of Hishaku possessing two operational Enchanted Blades. They consider deploying the Shinuchi but hesitate due to Samura’s Owl ability, which monitors spirit energy nationwide.

Meanwhile, Chihiro awakens, learning from Shiba that his survival stems from Tobimune’s powers but at the cost of severing his Life Contract with Enten. Determined to confront Samura and learn the truth about the war, Chihiro requests Shiba’s transparency.

Later, Makizumi’s captain reveals Hakuri’s remorse and Uruha’s body being sent for autopsy. Chihiro, resolute, arms himself with Enten and joins the Makizumi as Kagurabachi Chapter 60 ends.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.