Kagurabachi Chapter 61 Spoilers: Samura Revealed To Have A Daughter As The Hishaku Make Their Move; DEETS

The last chapter saw the Kamunabi leadership deliberate on their strategy concerning Samura and Hishaku. They chose to reserve Shinuchi as a backup plan, opting to bide their time for now. Meanwhile, Chihiro discovered the mysterious circumstances behind his miraculous revival.

Chihiro, now fully recovered, formed an alliance with the Makizumi in order to confront Samura. Now, the Kagurabachi Chapter 61 spoilers have revealed information about the blind swordsman, including news about his daughter. Keep reading to find out more.

Kagurabachi Chapter 61 spoilers

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 61 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Night Warfare.’ The chapter begins with Chihiro Rokuhira meeting the Makizumi captain and other members at a café. During this interaction, the captain temporarily appoints Chihiro as the leader of the Makizumi, though Chihiro feels the captain is overly cautious.

Despite Chihiro’s improved condition, the captain reminds him that he’s not fully recovered. Another Makizumi member inquires if Chihiro confirmed Uruha’s status, but Chihiro reveals that he has not received any updates.

The captain explains that Uruha’s unique life contract complicates the situation and advises everyone to lower their expectations regarding her condition. The discussion shifts to broader concerns about the Kamunabi, Hishaku, and Samura in the Kagurabachi Chapter 61 spoilers.

The Makizumi captain notes an information blockade between the factions, with the Hishaku remaining suspiciously silent following their recent rampage. Despite this, Chihiro is commended for gathering critical intel about the Hishaku.

A Makizumi member suggests tracing the spirit energy of Samura’s Owl to locate him. However, the captain warns that unsheathing Enten would provoke Samura to attack with lethal intent in the Kagurabachi Chapter 61 spoilers.

He emphasizes that they must reserve Enten as a hidden advantage while considering the Kamunabi’s expectations to confront Samura directly if necessary. The captain expresses concern about the Hishaku potentially targeting civilians during their conflict.

This prompts a strategic decision: Chihiro must withhold using Enten unless absolutely necessary. Meanwhile, at the Kamunabi headquarters, officials debate using Samura’s daughter as leverage against him in the Kagurabachi Chapter 61 spoilers.

A bearded Kamunabi officer explains that holding her hostage could force the blind swordsman to comply. However, the captain later reveals to Chihiro that Samura’s daughter was thought to have died two years ago from heart failure—a story orchestrated by the Makizumi at Samura’s request.

This ruse was intended to protect her from the Kamunabi, who sought to monitor family members of contracted sword bearers in the Kagurabachi Chapter 61 spoilers. Three years prior, Samura rejected the Kamunabi’s attempts to use his daughter as leverage and enlisted the Makizumi to hide her.

To ensure her safety, Samura made her forget their relationship and integrated her into society, erasing any recognition of her identity as his daughter. Despite these efforts, the captain fears that the Hishaku, having breached Shinuchi’s seal and orchestrated Kunishige’s murder, may uncover the truth and target her.

The Kagurabachi Chapter 61 spoilers then shift to a convenience store, where two Hishaku members, including one named Kuguri, discuss their plans. Yura has authorized their mission, and they hint at targeting another contractor.

Kuguri expresses anticipation for battle and their next move, revealing the Hishaku’s intent to capture Samura’s daughter. The Kagurabachi Chapter 61 spoilers conclude with a panel showing Samura’s daughter, now a student in Kyoto, living a seemingly ordinary life—unaware of the danger looming over her.

