Kagurabachi Chapter 62: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter saw the Masumi discuss their next steps with Chihiro Rokuhira, where the Masumi Captain disclosed the existence of Samura’s daughter and revealed they had faked their death under Samura’s orders.

With the Hishaku likely to use the girl as leverage, fans can expect Kagurabachi Chapter 62 to see Chihiro and the Masumi attempt to capture here. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to read it, and more.

Kagurabachi Chapter 62: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 62 will be released in Japan on Monday, December 23, 2024, at 12 am JST in the special combined issue of Weekly Shonen Jump 2025 Issue #4 and #5. International readers can access it on Sunday, December 22, with release times varying by time zone.

Fans can read Kagurabachi Chapter 62 digitally on Shueisha’s MANGAPlus, Viz Media’s official site, and the Shonen Jump+ app. The first three chapters and the latest three are free on MANGAPlus and Viz Media, while Shonen Jump+ requires a subscription for full access.

Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 62

Kagurabachi Chapter 62 will likely focus on Chihiro and the Masumi’s preparations to reach Kyoto and protect Samura’s daughter, who now faces significant danger. Samura’s daughter is expected to take a pivotal role as the Masumi devise ways to detect her in Kyoto.

It is plausible Chihiro might infiltrate her school to monitor her in Kagurabachi Chapter 62. Meanwhile, Hishaku’s plans and Kuguri’s involvement will likely create challenges, potentially leading to a confrontation.

Kagurabachi Chapter 61 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 61, titled Night Raid, begins with Chihiro Rokuhira recovering as the Masumi discuss their strategy. The Masumi captain points out the eerie silence of the Hishaku and their deadlock with Samura and the Kamunabi.

Chihiro learns about Samura’s daughter, whose death was faked to protect her from Kamunabi’s restrictions. She has no memory of her past due to a spell. The Masumi suspect the Hishaku plan to use her as leverage and prepare to retrieve her from Kyoto. Kagurabachi Chapter 61 ends with the Hishaku closing in on her location.

