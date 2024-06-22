Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 110: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

Fans were expecting an epic showdown between a Kafka and Mina tag team and No. 9 in last chapter, but instead were treated to a nostalgic reminder of why Kafka Hibino ad Mina Ashiro fight in the first place. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 110 is sure to put their teamwork to the test as they face off against No. 9, so don’t miss the chapter as it drops. Keep reading to find out the release date, what to expect and more.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 110: release date and where to read

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 110 will be available on Thursday, July 5, 2024, at 12 am JST. For international fans, this translates to a daytime release on Thursday, July 4, at around 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET. Keep in mind that release times may vary by region and time zones.

Fans can enjoy Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 110 on official platforms such as Viz Media's website, MANGAPlus by Shueisha, or the Shonen Jump+ app after its release. Viz Media and MANGAPlus offer free access to the first and latest three chapters, while the Shonen Jump+ app provides complete series access through a subscription model.

What to expect in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 110?

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 110 will likely see Mina and Kafka finally face the onslaught of Kaiju No. 9 together as a team. Initially, they may find themselves in danger due to the Kaiju's immense power and incredibly quick learning speed, which poses a significant threat.

However, their combined combat skills should help them turn the tide of battle in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 110. As they adapt to the Kaiju's attacks and work in unison, they will likely begin to gain the upper hand. Fans can expect the chapter to have some intense action scenes as they push forward to exterminate Kaiju No. 9 once and for all.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 109 recap

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 109 is titled ‘Do they see in each other the figures they once dreamed of becoming?’ and begins with a flashback to Mina Ashiro and Kafka Hibino's childhood. During their conversation, Mina asks Kafka what kind of troop member he aspires to be.

Kafka confidently declares that he will achieve a record 99% suit combat release and become both a Swordsman and a Gunner. Mina dismisses his ambition as childish and shares her own goal: to save as many lives as possible, including troop members, civilians, and pets, ensuring that no one under her command dies.

Returning to the present, Kafka and Mina are shown facing off against Kaiju No. 9. Mina accuses Kafka of being a liar for attempting to confront the Kaiju alone. Kafka admits his initial intention to fight solo in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 109, but acknowledges that Ichikawa helped him understand the importance of teamwork.

They both think about how their childhood dreams have evolved into their current reality, and recognize that despite not fully achieving their youthful promises, they must continue pushing forward. Kaiju No. 9 then bursts through the debris with a massive explosion.

Mina expresses her gratitude to Kafka for standing by her side. They reaffirm their commitment to fighting together and vow to exterminate the Kaiju. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 109 concludes with Mina and Kafka decisively facing Kaiju No. 9, united in their mission.

