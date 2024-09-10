Kengan Omega Chapter 276: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot and More

After an update on Ohma and Wulong’s training sessions, fans were treated to the much-awaited start of the Real Championship’s semifinal matches, featuring Kaolan Wongsawat and Justin Kitagawa.

With the former’s swift and precise style, Justin seems to be struggling in the match. Kengan Omega Chapter 276 will reveal how he fares against the Garo champion as the match continues, so don’t miss it as it drops. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more.

According to Comikey, Kengan Omega Chapter 276 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 12:00 pm JST, following the manga's regular weekly schedule. Release times will differ depending on your time zone, so keep this in mind as you wait for the chapter to drop.

Kengan Omega Chapter 276 will be accessible on Shogakukan's Ura Sunday or the Comikey website, the two official sources for the latest manga updates. While there may be subscription fees, these platforms provide top-quality translations and timely updates.

Kengan Omega Chapter 276 will likely pick up where the last chapter left off, as the semifinal match between Kaolan Wongsawat and Justin Kitagawa reaches its climax. With Kaolan clearly in the lead, fans will be able to see if Justin has any remaining tricks or strategies to counter Kaolan's swift and precise attacks.

So far, Justin's moves have failed to connect, while Kaolan has already dealt significant damage to the MMA fighter, leaving him at a considerable disadvantage. The outcome appears increasingly predictable, but Justin may still surprise the audience with a last-minute move in Kengan Omega Chapter 276.

Kengan Omega Chapter 275, titled ‘Semifinals Match 1,’ begins with Ohma and Shen Wulong conversing outdoors near a campfire about creating new clones. Wulong mentions that the DNA of Ohma and Ryuki differs from his and Tiger’s, so new clones might not resemble them.

Ohma questions if Wulong is the original, as he notices no resemblance among them, but Wulong lets down his hair, revealing a likeness to Ohma. Back at the Real Championship in the Phantom Opera House, the semifinal match between Kaolan Wongsawat and Justin Kitagawa begins.

Kazuo discusses early MMA days where fighters sought to bring the battle onto their ‘home turf’ first. Thirty-five seconds into the fight, Kaolan rushes in with a series of punches in Kengan Omega Chapter 275.

Though Justin dodges most of them, one lands on his head, disorienting him. Kengan Omega Chapter 275 ends as Kaolan declares he will neither scorn nor gloat, but simply defeat Justin.

