Kengan Omega Chapter 268: Real Championship Third Match Begins; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The lineup for the first semi-final match has been decided, with Kaolan Wonsawat having taken down the mountainous Arashiyama Jurota, and Justin Kitagawa triumphing over Sakigake Hiraku. The Real Championship’s third match will be between ‘The Monster’ Julius Reinhold and ‘The Fifth Fang of Metsudo’ Kanoh Agito, and with the last chapter, the fight has finally begun.

As fans wonder what will happen next, Kengan Omega Chapter 268 is set to reveal the flow of the match in earnest. Don’t miss the chapter as it releases, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more.

Kengan Omega Chapter 268: release date and where to read

According to Comikey, the release of Kengan Omega Chapter 268 is set for July 11, 2024, at 12:00 pm JST, following the manga's regular weekly schedule. This translates to a daytime release on July 10, 2024, for most international countries, though the exact release time may differ due to individual time zone differences.

Kengan Omega Chapter 268 will be available on Shogakukan's Ura Sunday or Comikey, the official platforms for the Kengan Omega manga releases. Subscription fees may be applicable, however the platforms offer the best translations and regular updates.

Expected plot of Kengan Omega Chapter 268

In Kengan Omega Chapter 268, fans can expect the intense battle between Julius Reinhold and Kanoh Agito to escalate. Agito, having promised to show Julius a world he never knew, will likely demonstrate some rather advanced techniques from his evolved Formless Style.

On the other hand, Julius, known for his immense strength and durability, will push his limits to counter Agito's fluid and unpredictable moves. The crowd's excitement will grow as the fight shows off a blend of raw power and refined skill.

Additionally, insights from characters like Yamashita Kazuo and Akiyama Kaede will likely continue to provide a deeper understanding of the combatants' strategies and backgrounds in Kengan Omega Chapter 268.

Kengan Omega Chapter 267 recap

Kengan Omega Chapter 267, titled Julius Vs Agito, opens with the crowd at the Real Championship roaring in excitement as the announcers reveal the next match: ‘The Monster’ Julius Reinhold versus ‘The Fifth Fang of Metsudo’ Kanoh Agito.

The announcers call it a dream match as the two fighters step onto the stage. Katahara Sayaka, the female announcer, says that while both are registered with the Kengan Association, Julius is also affiliated with D4.

A holographic projection of ‘D4’ appears above the stage. Sayaka introduces D4 as the third-largest underground martial arts promotion in the country, behind the Kengan Association and Purgatory. She explains that D4 started in the 1960s as a joint venture by four tycoons.

After financial struggles in the 1990s, it was bought out by Toyoda Idemitsu. Under his management, along with Purgatory and GARO, D4 regained its prominence. Images of Toyoda Idemitsu, Rolon Donaire (Purgatory Champion), Kaolan Wongsawat (GARO Champion), and Julius Reinhold (D4 Champion) are also projected in Kengan Omega Chapter 267.

Yamashita Kazuo and Akiyama Kaede discuss the transfers while watching from the audience. The chapter then reveals that Julius stands at 205 cm and 215 kg, while Agito is 201 cm and 132 kg, putting Julius in a higher weight class when compared to Agito.

The two exchange greetings as Shiina Alisa, the referee, prepares to start the match. Julius ‘powers up’ with his technique, Gott Tötter Steinbohrer, making his arm muscles ripple like drills in Kengan Omega Chapter 267. Kazuo is surprised to see Julius using such a powerful move at the beginning.

When Shiina begins the fight, Julius immediately launches at Agito, slamming his fist into Agito's shoulder. However, Agito deflects the attack with a fluid motion, using his ‘Formless Style,’ but Kazuo notices it is different from Agito's past technique.

Julius acknowledges Agito as a worthy opponent, and Kengan Omega Chapter 267 ends with the two facing off. Julius warns his opponent of his coming attack, while Agito promises to show Julius a world he has never known.

For more updates on the third match of the Real Championship in the Kengan Omega manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.