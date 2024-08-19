Kengan Omega Chapter 274: Rolon Donaire’s True Identity To Be Revealed; Release Date, Where To Read And More

Ramon Yuko’s past was revealed in the last chapter of Kengan Omega, as Kazuo and Akinobu discussed the ex-mercenary’s penchant for combat. In the present, the match between Rolon Donaire and Ramon Yuko rages on, and Rolon seems to have gotten the upper hand with his signature move.

Don’t miss Kengan Omega Chapter 274 to find out how the match plays out, and whether Ramon will truly stay down. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

Kengan Omega Chapter 274: Release date and where to read

Following the manga's weekly release pattern, Kengan Omega Chapter 274 is set to be released on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 12:00 pm JST, as confirmed by Comikey. International fans can expect the chapter to be available around the same time, adjusted for their time zones.

To read Kengan Omega Chapter 274, readers can visit Shogakukan's Ura Sunday or Comikey, the official platform for Kengan Omega manga releases. While these platforms may require a subscription fee, they offer readers access to high-quality translations and regular updates on the latest chapters.

What to expect in Kengan Omega Chapter 274?

In Kengan Omega Chapter 274, fans can expect the focus to shift toward Rolon Donaire's true strength and the story behind how he became Purgatory's champion. His martial arts background may be explored, as the origins and evolution of his current fighting style come to light.

In the present, as the fight continues, the possibility of Ramon Yuko recovering from Rolon's powerful attacks will be critical in deciding the outcome of the match. Kengan Omega Chapter 274 may reveal whether Ramon has any remaining tricks or if Rolon's overwhelming skill will bring the fight to a definitive conclusion.

Kengan Omega Chapter 273 recap

Kengan Omega Chapter 273, titled For This Very Moment, begins with a few flashback scenes revealing Ramon Yuko's past, depicting his relentless pursuit of combat. This desire led him to join the Self-Defense Force, obtain a hunting license, as well as become a mercenary.

In the present, Yamashita Kazuo and Lee Akinobu are seen discussing this background as the battle between Ramon and Rolon Donaire continues. As the two martial artists exchange blows, the commentators take note of Ramon's distinctive and highly effective form of Krav Maga.

However, Rolon manages to land a powerful punch to Ramon's face, leaving him momentarily off balance. In the audience, Kanoh Agito observes the match closely, considering who might advance to face him in the semi-finals in Kengan Omega Chapter 273.

Ramon, undeterred by Rolon's attack, grins and compliments Rolon’s strength. He increases his speed and aggression, launching a series of attacks. Despite this, Rolon remains calm and unscathed as he doges and parries Rolon’s attacks.

Ramon is very impressed by Rolon, who is not even out of breath and declares his intent to bury him. But before he can act, Rolon surprises him with a sudden attack on the face. In Kengan Omega Chapter 273, he quickly follows this up with his signature move, the Invisible Elbow.

Ramon appears to be overwhelmed by the assault, and Kengan Omega Chapter 273 ends with Rolon questioning whether Ramon has more to offer in this intense fight, saying that if this is all his opponent has, he will lose.

