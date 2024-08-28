Kengan Omega Chapter 275: Real Championship Semi-Finals Begin; Release Date, Where To Read And More

The fourth match of the Real Championship between Rolon Donaire and Ramon Yuko has finally come to an end with the Purgatory champion’s victory. Now, as the tournament’s semi-finals inch closer, fans look forward to Kengan Omega Chapter 275’s release to find out more.

Don’t miss the upcoming chapter to discover what the next fights will entail. Here’s everything you need to know about Kengan Omega Chapter 275’s release, including when it drops, where to read it, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous chapter.

Kengan Omega Chapter 275: Release date and where to read

As per Comikey, Kengan Omega Chapter 275 is set to be released on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 12:00 PM JST, following the manga's usual weekly schedule. The exact release times will naturally vary across different time zones, so keep that in mind as you await the chapter's release.

Fans can read the adrenaline-fueled action of Kengan Omega Chapter 275 on Shogakukan's Ura Sunday or on the Comikey websiter, the two official platforms for accessing the latest manga releases. While subscription fees may apply, these platforms offer unparalleled access to high-quality translations and updates.

Expected plot in Kengan Omega Chapter 275

In Kengan Omega Chapter 275, the Real Championship's semi-finals are set to kick off, featuring Kaolan Wongsawat of Garo versus Justin Kitagawa of Underground-1. The second match will entail Kanoh Agito from the Kengan Association facing Rolon Donaire from Purgatory. However, the likelihood of an unforeseen event disrupting the start of these matches remains high.

Advertisement

This could potentially lead to a delay, though the specifics of what might happen are still unclear. Additionally, we may receive an update on Ohma and Ryuki's training in Kengan Omega Chapter 275, revealing how their preparations could impact future developments in the tournament and beyond.

Kengan Omega Chapter 274 recap

Kengan Omega Chapter 274, titled Inevitable, picks up with Ramon Yuko, warning Rolon Donaire not to underestimate him. Rolon dismissively calls him a “great sandbag,” while thinking about the best way to finish the fight.

Maintaining his composure, Ramon shifts his strategy and tries to grab Rolon, planning to slam him into the ground to maximize damage. A brief flashback shows Ramon using this move against Sakigake Hiraku, tackling him into a wall to ensure his punch's full impact.

This technique is compared to the Kujin style's “organ breaker,” with its effectiveness depending on the user's weight and muscle mass. In the present, Ramon gets close enough to attempt the same maneuver on Rolon in Kengan Omega Chapter 274.

Advertisement

However, he is swiftly countered with a precise elbow strike to his throat from Rolon. The unexpected blow immediately incapacitates Ramon, prompting the referee to end the match and declaring Rolon the winner.

Observing from the audience, Lee Akinobu and Yamashita Kazuo discuss the final exchange in Kengan Omega Chapter 274, noting how Rolon skillfully baited Ramon before delivering what Kazuo dubs the “Inevitable Elbow” — a strike that is undodgeable even if anticipated.

On stage, Rolon tells Ramon he forced him to reveal his technique, but Ramon believes Rolon still hasn't gone all-out, calling him a “monster.” Kengan Omega Chapter 274 ends as Rolon advances to the semi-finals.

To stay up-to-date with the latest news on the Kengan Omega manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.