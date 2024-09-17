Kengan Omega Chapter 277: Justin To Take Down Kaolan; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The first semifinal match of the Real Championship appears to be at its climax as Justin Kitagawa takes advantage of Kaolan Wangsawat’s change in stance to pin him to the ground. With Justin prepped to end the match and gain his ticket into the finals, fans now wonder if Kaolan will be able to make a comeback.

Don’t miss Kengan Omega Chapter 277 to find out who moves on to the final bout of the championship. Keep reading to get the release date, the expected plot, where to read the chapter, and a recap of the previous chapter.

Kengan Omega Chapter 277: Release date and where to read

As confirmed by Comikey, Kengan Omega Chapter 277 will be released on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 12:00 pm JST, aligning with the manga's customary weekly release schedule. Fans worldwide expect the chapter to be released on September 17, 2024, at 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT, adjusted to their respective time zones.

The series has 23 volumes out so far and follows a weekly release schedule. Kengan Omega Chapter 277 can be found in Shogakukan's Ura Sunday, or accessed on Comikey, the official platform for Kengan Omega manga. While Comikey requires a subscription, it offers premium translations and regular updates on the latest chapters.

Expected plot in Kengan Omega Chapter 277

Kengan Omega Chapter 277 will likely continue where the previous chapter left off, with Justin Kitagawa maintaining his advantage over Kaolan Wongsawat. The chapter will likely begin with him relentlessly punching Kaolan now that he has successfully pinned him down.

While Kaolan may attempt to escape from under Justin, the chances seem slim given Justin’s strong hold and the damage Kaolan will sustain from the punches. With his options for counterattacks looking limited, the current momentum of the fight will likely see Kaolan lose the semifinal match.

Kengan Omega Chapter 276 recap

Kengan Omega Chapter 276, titled Panther Bullet, begins as Justin Kitagawa recalls a childhood comic, Fighting Boss X. The comic had the punch line, “Technique doesn't make a difference; winning is all about how much you want it.”

As he thinks about this during the match against Kaolan Wongsawat, Justin thinks this is nonsense and only works in fiction. As the fight resumes, Kaolan dominates with swift punches to Justin's face, effortlessly dodging Justin’s attempted tackles.

Yamashita Kazuo comments on how Kaolan’s current strategy is the best for a boxer going up against a wrestler. Kaolan then realizes that he was not making any headway in taking down Justin. He decides to change his stance, going for the infight instead.

Justin, who has been waiting for this, suddenly switches tactics during his tackle. He uses a move called Panther Bullet, a low tackle that catches Kaolan’s ankle. Kaolan attempts to dodge but is caught by the ankle. Kengan Omega Chapter 276 ends as Justin successfully pins Kaolan down.

Kengan Omega FAQs

How old is Ohma Tokita in Kengan Omega?

In Kengan Ashura, Ohma Tokita is around 28 years old. Kengan Omega takes place 2 years after the events of the original series, so by the time we see Ohma again, he would likely be in his early to mid-30s. However, his exact age is not specified in the series.

Does Ohma Tokita have a love interest?

In Kengan Ashura, Ohma Tokita doesn’t have a confirmed love interest. While he attracts admirers like Kaede Akiyama, his supportive secretary, and Karura Kure, the 16-year-old granddaughter of the Kure family head, Ohma remains focused on becoming the strongest warrior. His heart condition and dedication to his fighting career take precedence over romantic pursuits, leaving his love life unexplored in the series.

