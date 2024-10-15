Kengan Omega Chapter 280: Second Semifinals Victor To Be Revealed; Release Date, Where To Read And More

Kaolan Wongsawat’s match against Justin Kitagawa has ended in his victory, and with the second bout of semifinals on the cusp of its end, fans can only wait with baited breath for the match between Kanoh Agito and Rolon Donaire to come to an end.

Kengan Omega Chapter 280 is set to reveal the next finalist of the Real Championship, so don’t miss it as it releases. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to read it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last chapter.

Kengan Omega Chapter 280: Release date and where to read

As per Comikey's announcement, Kengan Omega Chapter 280 is set to debut on October 16, 2024, at 12:00 pm JST, adhering to the manga's customary weekly release pattern. Fans around the globe anticipate its availability on October 15, 2024, at 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT, adjusted to their respective time zones.

For those eager to catch Kengan Omega Chapter 280 upon release, they can visit Shogakukan's Ura Sunday for the chapter shortly after its publication or use Comikey, the manga's official platform. While the latter requires a subscription fee, it offers premium translations and ensures regular updates on the latest chapters.

What to expect in Kengan Omega Chapter 280?

Kengan Omega Chapter 280 will likely return and begin with Yamashita Kazuo’s analysis of the intense exchanges between Kanoh Agito and Rolon Donaire. His insights could reveal the intricacies behind each of their moves, offering a deeper understanding of their tactics.

Advertisement

The thoughts of the audience, including notable fighters like Justin Kitagawa and Kaolan Wongsawat, could further emphasize the tension of the battle. As the fight progresses, the momentum may shift between Rolon and Kanoh, with each finding opportunities to exploit the other's weaknesses.

However, given their closely matched abilities, any advantage gained could quickly be countered. The fight might reach a critical turning point in Kengan Omega Chapter 280, and given the nature of the series, fans can look forward to finding out the victor of the match in the upcoming chapter.

Kengan Omega Chapter 278 recap

Kengan Omega Chapter 279, titled An Exchange of Champions, begins as Yamashita Kazuo analyzes the rapid exchange between Kanoh Agito and Rolon Donaire, noting the complexity of their moves. Rolon quickly regains his footing, and the ‘aura’ between the two fighters makes the referee uneasy.

As the fight continues, both combatants land powerful blows. Kanoh uses his ‘Dragon Shot’ to block Rolon’s knee strike, but the impact leaves both injured. In the audience, Julius Reinhold watches intently, determined not to forgive Kanoh if he loses. Rolon later counters Kanoh's low kick, bringing him down and landing an elbow strike on his temple.

Advertisement

He then forces Kanoh to defend against a barrage of hits. Kanoh manages to get Rolon off of him by kicking him away and Rolon expresses his enjoyment of the battle. Kengan Omega Chapter 279 ends as Kanoh, smiling, agrees with his opponents as he switches to his formless fighting style.

For more updates on the Kengan Omega manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators