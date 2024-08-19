Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 7 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The most recent episode of Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc saw the intense battle between Dalmatiman and Black Hole take place as the full range of their powers and abilities was revealed. Despite Dalmatiman's impressive skills as an animal putting Black Hole at a disadvantage, the latter managed to leverage his fourth-dimensional plane effectively in Episode 6.

This advantage ultimately led to a significant victory for the Devil Chojin, and now, with Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 7, fans can expect more action-packed excitement to come. Don’t miss the episode as it airs; keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 7 Release date and where to stream

Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 7 will air on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary according to individual regions and time zones. In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on CBC and TBS (Agaru Anime).

International viewers will be able to stream Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 7 with English subtitles exclusively on Netflix. However, to access the episode here, fans will require a subscription to the platform.

Expected plot in Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 7

In Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 7, fans can expect the continuation and likely conclusion of the battle between Black Hole and Dalmatiman. With the previous episode ending on a rather tense note, it is anticipated that this clash will finally reach a decisive resolution.

Additionally, Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 7 may also introduce Kinnikuman's upcoming fight against Peek A Boo, another member of the Perfect Large Numbers. This upcoming fight may begin in the episode, adding further tension and excitement to the ongoing battles.

Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 6 recap

Titled The Four-Dimensional Space Plan!, Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 6 focuses on the intense battle between Dalmatiman, a member of the Perfect Large Numbers, and the Devil Chojin, Black Hole.

Black Hole, seeking to avenge his fallen comrades Mr. Khamen and SteCasse King, initially gains the upper hand in the fight. However, Dalmatiman's dog-like abilities soon turn the tide against him. A key moment in the episode is when Black Hole uses his shadow abilities to clone himself.

This is a tactic he once employed against Kinnikuman, which initially gave him an advantage in Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 6, but Dalmatiman counters by using his black spots to attack.

He eventually blocks the hole in Black Hole's face, which is the source of his powers. Black Hole then inflicts injury upon himself to remove the blockage and then transports Dalmatiman to a fourth dimension.

Anticipating Dalmatiman's next move, Black Hole strikes, pushing his opponent to the brink of defeat. Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 6 ends on a cliffhanger with Dalmatiman about to take his own life in response to his loss.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators

